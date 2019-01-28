Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Jan. 28, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Monday’s performance of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 28, 2019.
Seventh Performance Bareback Riding: (three rides) 1, Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., 77 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Tumbleweed. 2, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 70. 3, Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., 69.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Cade Austin Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 4.1 seconds. 2, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 4.5. 3, Mose Fleming, Kissimmee, Fla., 5.3. 4, Ringo Robinson, Caldwell, Idaho, 15.5.
Team Roping: (two times) 1, Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 5.8 seconds. 2, Wyatt Imus, Brenham, Texas, and Reno Gonzales, Scott, La., 9.4.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Painted Canyon. 2, Samuel Kelts, Millarville, Alberta, 80. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 79. 4, Jake Finlay, Goodiwindi, Australia, 76.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.7 seconds. 2, Taylor Santos, Creston, Ca., 9.2. 3, Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas, 11.0. 4, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 12.6.
Barrel Racing: 1, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48 seconds. 2, Carolyn Uhler, Holden, Mo., 16.78. 3, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 16.85. 4, Kenna Kaminski, Bellville, Texas, 17.05.
Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 76.
Current leaders
Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 3, Tyler Johnson, Burneyville, Okla., 83.5. 4, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 82. 5, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 79.5. 6, Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., 77. (second round) 1 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Night Lizard and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s River Bugs, 83.5 points each. 3, BoDell Jessen, Altamont, Utah, 78.5. 4, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 77.5. 5, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 78. 6 (tie), Wyatt Ortega, Groveland, Fla., and Tony Barrington, Elko, Nev., 75. (third round) 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sunrise. 2, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 81.5. 3, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 77. 4, Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, and Paden Hurst, Cypress, Texas, 74. 6, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 73.5. (total on three) 1, Field, 245 points. 2, Ratliff, 235. 3, Maines, 227.5 points. 4, Bourgeois, 223. 5, Hurst, 217. 6, Barrington, 213.5.
Steer Wrestling: (first round winners) 1, Brandon Harrison, Port Arthur, Texas, 3.7 seconds, $5,753. 2, Josh Clark, Warner, Okla., 3.8, $5,002. 3 (tie), Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev.; Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas; and Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 3.9, $3,502 each. 6, Brendan Laye, Consort, Alberta, 4.0, 2001. 7 (tie), Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss.; Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., and Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, $584. (second round) 1, Cade Austin Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 4.1 seconds. 2 (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 4.5. 4, Hank Filippini, Battle Mountain, Nev., 4.9.5, Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont., 15.2. 6. Ringo Robinson, Roosevelt, Utah, 15.5. (total on two) 1 (tie), Melvin and Theriot, 8.6 seconds. 3, Filippini, 18.3. 4, Gee, 20.4. 5. Robinson, 21.6.
Team Roping: (first round) 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.4. 3, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 5.8. 4, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 6.3. 5, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 6.5. 6, Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas, 6.8. (second round) 1, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9 seconds. 2, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1. 3, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.2. 4, (tie) Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas, and Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., and Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 5.6. 6, Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 6.1. (total on two) 1, Sherwood and Worley, 10.6 seconds. 2, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4. 3, Simpson and Davison, 12.1. 4, Gonzales and Northcott, 13.8. 5, Vinson and Tash, 17.5. 6, Mitchell and Smithson, 18.3.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 84.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Golden Glow. 2, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84. 3, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 4, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82, 5, (tie) Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., and Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 81.5. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, and Colt Gordon, 82.5. 5, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82. 6. Louie Brunson, New Underwood, S.D., 79.5. (total on two) 1, Crawley, 168. 2, Gordon, 166. 3, Hay, 164. 4 (tie), Sonnier and Casper, 160.5. 6, Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., 159.5.
Tie-Down Roping: (first round winners) 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.0 seconds, $6,413. 2, Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.2, $5,576. 3, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.4, $4,322 each. 5 (tie), Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., and Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 8.5, $2,648.70 each. 7, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 8.8, $1,394. 8, (tie) Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, and Ross Tucker, Archer City, Texas, 9.0, $279 each. (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3, Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.7. 4, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 9.2. 5, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 9.4. 6, Todd Danley, Graham, Texas, 9.7. (total on two) 1, Caudle, 19.1 seconds. 2, Smith, 19.8. 3 (tie), Lewis and Santos, 20.0. 5, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 23.3. 6, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 23.5.
Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48 seconds. 2, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49. 3, Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., 16.58. 4, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 16.62. 5, Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, 16.64. 6, Jennifer Driver, Garden City, Texas, 16.70.
Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. 3, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 82.5. 4, J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 80.5. 5, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 77.5. 6, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 78. (second round) 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash. 2, Moore, 82. 3, Cullen Telfer, Thonotosassa, Fla., 81. 4, Ty Wallace, Colbran, Colo., 79. 5, Askey, 77. 6, Duncan, 75.5. (total on two) 1, Moore, 162.5. 2, Askey, 160. 3, Duncan, 158. (on one) 4, Campbell, 87.5. 5, Telfer, 81. 6, Wallace, 79.
