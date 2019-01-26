Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Jan. 26, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Saturday’s morning and afternoon performances of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 26, 2019.
Second Performance
Bareback Riding: 1, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 77.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Dusty Diamond. 2, Wyatt Ortega Groveland Fla., 75. 3, Colby Fedor, Grandview, Texas, 70. 4, Sandro Ferretti, Lake Charles, La., 66.
Steer Wrestling: (three times) 1, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss, 4.1 seconds. 2, Heath Tomas, Hemphill, Texas, 10.2. 3, Austin Eller, Glendo,,Wyo., 14.6.
Team Roping: (three times)
1, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1 seconds. 2, Caleb Mitchell, Mason, Texas, and Seth Smithson, Ackerly, Texas, 6.5. 3, Twister Glen Vinson, Hawley,Texas, and Michael Tash, Dinwiddie, Va., 10.3.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., and Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 82.5. 4, Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., 79.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 10.8 seconds. 2, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 10.9. 3, Cooper Matthews, Cleburne, Texas, 22.4. 4, Cameron Weddle, Milaca, Minn., 24.0.
Barrel Racing: 1, Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, 16.64 seconds. 2, Toni Dixon, Foothills, Alberta, 16.92. 3, Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga., 17.00. 4, Aimee Kay, Bluff Dale, Texas, 17.10. 73.5.
Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Ty Wallace, Colbran, Colo., 79 points on Andrews Rodeo’s V3. 2, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 75.5.
Third Performance
Bareback Riding: 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sunrise. 2, Walon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 81.5. 3, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 73.5. 4, Coldy Fedor, Grandview, Texas, 66.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Ringo Robinson, Caldwell, Idaho, 6.1 seconds. 2, Tom Uttermark, Shawnee, Okla., 7.3. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla., 13.8. 4, Jacob Edler, State Center, Iowa, 22.2.
Team Roping: (two times)1, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.4. 2, Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 7.7
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 84.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Golden Glow. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 3, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82. 4, (tie) Jake Clark, Crane, Ore., and Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 79.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Doug Pharr, Mt. Calm, Texas, 9.6 seconds. 2, Michael Otero, Weatherford, Texas, 10.1. 3, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 10.6. 4, Polo Bacque II, Scott, La., 15.3.
Barrel Racing: 1, Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., 16.58 seconds. 2, Lisa Anderson, Bozeman, Mont., 17.24. 3, Kathy Rush, Llano, Texas, 17.61. 4, Jessica Schmuck, Sioux Falls, S.D., 17.63.
Bull Riding: (three rides) 1. J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 80.5 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Danger Danger. 2, Lucas Monningham, Somerville, Tenn., 74.5. 3, Clancy Hart, Coleman, Okla., 72.
Current Leaders
Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s King Thomas. 2, Tyler Johnson, Burneyville, Okla., 83.5. 3, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 79.5. 4, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask, 76.5. (second round) 1, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 77.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Dusty Diamond. 2, Wyatt Ortega Groveland Fla., 75. 3, Colby Fedor, Grandview, Texas, 70. 4, Sandro Ferretti, Lake Charles, La., 66. (third round) 1, 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sunrise. 2, Walon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 81.5. 3, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 73.5. 4, Coldy Fedor, Grandview, Texas, 66. (total on three) 1, Maines, 227.5 points. 2, Bourgeois, 233. 3, Fedor, 209. 4, Colletti, 169.5 (on two)
Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, Brandon Harrison, Port Arthur, Texas, 3.7 seconds. 2, Josh Clark, Warner, Okla., 3.8. 3 (tie), Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev.; Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas; and Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 3.9. 6, Brendan Laye, Consort, Alberta, 4.0.
Team Roping: (first round) 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.4. 3, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 5.8. 4, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 6.3. 5, Twister Glen Vinson, Hawley, Texas, and Michael Tash, Dinwiddie, Va., 7.2. 6, Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 7.7. (three times)
1, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1 seconds. 2, Caleb Mitchell, Mason, Texas, and Seth Smithson, Ackerly, Texas, 6.5. 3, Twister Glen Vinson, Hawley,Texas, and Michael Tash, Dinwiddie, Va., 10.3. (total on two) 1, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4 seconds. 2, Vinson and Tash, 17.5. 3, Mitchell and Smithson, 18.3. (on one) 4, Flenniken and Jake Minor, 5.0. 5, Rogers and de la Cruz, 5.8. 6, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, N.C., 12.0.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 84.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Golden Glow. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 3, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82, 4, (tie) Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., and Sterling Crawley, Stephenville,Texas, 81.5. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., and Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 82.5. 4, Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., 79. Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 78. Dylan Henson, Bloomfield, Minn., 69. (total on two) 1 Crawley, 168. 2 (tie), Sonnier and Casper, 160.5. 4, Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., 159.5. 5, Holman, 153. 6, Henson, 128.
Tie-Down Roping: (first round)
(first round)
1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.0 seconds. 2, Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.2. 3, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.4. 5 (tie), Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., and Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 8.5.
Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., 16.58. 2, Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, 16.64. 3, Lesley Casper, Pampa, Texas, 16.74. 4, Toni Dixon, Foothills, Alberta, 16.92. 5, Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga., 17.00. 6, Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, Texas, 17.07.
Bull Riding: (first round-four rides) 1,
Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 82.5 on Rafter G Rodeo’s Western Rocket. 2, J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 80.5. 3, Lucas Monningham, Somerville, Tenn., 74.5. 4, Clancy Hart, Coleman, Okla., 72. (second round-two rides) 1, Ty Wallace, Colbran, Colo., 79 points on Andrews Rodeo’s V3. 2, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 75.5. (total on two) 1, Duncan, 158. (on one) 2, Moore, 80.5. 3, Wallace, 79. 4, Monningham, 74.5. 5, Hart, 72.
The following are unofficial results from Saturday’s evening performance of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 26, 2019.
Fourth Performance
Bareback Riding: 1, Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 82, 3, BoDell Jessen, Altamont, Utah, 75. 4, Paden Hurst Cypress, Texas, 70.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Cody Devers, Balko, Okla., 4.3. 2, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 5.3. 3, Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 5.5. 4, Logan McDonald, Herringford, Neb., 8.9.
Team Roping: 1, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.2. 3, Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 6.1. 4, Chuck Doebbler, Victoria, Texas, and Twister Cain, Gonzales, Texas, 12.2.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 82.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Cigar. 2, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82. 3, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 69. 4, Justin Lawrence, Exeter, Calif., 61.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 10.8 seconds. 2, Kolt Henderson, Texarkana, Ark., 11.0. 3, Quay Howard, Canyon, Texas, 11.6. 4, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 12.3.
Barrel Racing: 1, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49. 2, Jennifer Driver, Garden City, Texas, 16.70. 3, Reiney Lukas, Stephenville, Texas, 17.20. 4, Kari Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo., 17.73.
Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash. 2, J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 82. 3, Cullen Telfer, Thonotosassa, Fla., 81.
Current Leaders
Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 3, Tyler Johnson, Burneyville, Okla., 83.5. 4, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 82. 5, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 79.5. 6, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask, 76.5. (second round) 1, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 77.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Dusty Diamond. 2, Wyatt Ortega Groveland Fla., 75. 3, Colby Fedor, Grandview, Texas, 70. 4, Sandro Ferretti, Lake Charles, La., 66. (third round) 1, 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sunrise. 2, Walon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 81.5. 3, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 73.5. 4, Coldy Fedor, Grandview, Texas, 66. (total on three) 1, Maines, 227.5 points. 2, Bourgeois, 233. 3, Fedor, 209. 4, Colletti, 169.5 (on two)
Steer Wrestling: (first round) (first round) 1, Brandon Harrison, Port Arthur, Texas, 3.7 seconds. 2, Josh Clark, Warner, Okla., 3.8. 3 (tie), Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev.; Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas; and Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 3.9. 6, Brendan Laye, Consort, Alberta, 4.0.
Team Roping: (first round) 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.4. 3, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 5.8. 4, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 6.3. 5, Twister Glen Vinson, Hawley, Texas, and Michael Tash, Dinwiddie, Va., 7.2. 6, Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 7.7. (second round)
1, 1, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9 seconds. 2, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1. 3, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.2. 4. Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 6.1. 5, Caleb Mitchell, Mason, Texas, and Seth Smithson, Ackerly, Texas, 6.5. 6, Twister Glen Vinson, Hawley,Texas, and Michael Tash, Dinwiddie, Va., 10.3. (total on two) 1, Sherwood and Worley, 10.6 seconds. 2, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4.3, Gonzales and Northcott, 13.8. 4, Vinson and Tash, 17.5. 5, Mitchell and Smithson, 18.3. (on one) 5, Macy and Johe, 4.9.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 84.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Golden Glow. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 3, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82, 4, (tie) Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., and Sterling Crawley, Stephenville,Texas, 81.5. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, and Colt Gordon, 82.5. 5, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82. 6. Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., 79. (total on two) 1, Crawley, 168. 2, Gordon, 166. 3, Hay, 164. 4 (tie), Sonnier and Casper, 160.5. 6, Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., 159.5.
Tie-Down Roping: (first round winners)
1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.0 seconds, $6,413. 2, Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.2, $5,576. 3, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.4, $4,322 each. 5 (tie), Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., and Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 8.5, $2,648.70 each. 7, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 8.8, $1,394. 8, (tie) Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, and Ross Tucker, Archer City, Texas, 9.0, $279 each
Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49 seconds. 2, Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., 16.58. 3, Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, 16.64. 4, Jennifer Driver, Garden City, Texas, 16.70. 5, Lesley Casper, Pampa, Texas, 16.74. 6, Toni Dixon, Foothills, Alberta, 16.92.
Bull Riding: (first round-four rides) 1,
Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 82.5 on Rafter G Rodeo’s Western Rocket. 2, J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 80.5. 3, Lucas Monningham, Somerville, Tenn., 74.5. 4, Clancy Hart, Coleman, Okla., 72. (second round-five rides) 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash. 2, Moore, 82. 3, Cullen Telfer, Thonotosassa, Fla., 81. 4, Ty Wallace, Colbran, Colo., 79. 5, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 75.5. (total on two) 1, Moore, 162.5. 2, Duncan, 158. (on one) 3, Campbell, 87.5. 4, Telfer, 81. 5, Wallace, 79. 6, Monningham, 74.5.
