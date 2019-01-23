Outdoors

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Jan. 23, 2019

Star-Telegram

January 23, 2019 10:12 PM

Damon Hopkins competes in the ranch bronc riding competition in the Cowboys of Color Rodeo at the Fort Worth Stock Show.
Damon Hopkins competes in the ranch bronc riding competition in the Cowboys of Color Rodeo at the Fort Worth Stock Show. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Damon Hopkins competes in the ranch bronc riding competition in the Cowboys of Color Rodeo at the Fort Worth Stock Show. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

The following are results from Wednesday night’s performance of Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, January 23, 2019.

Second Performance: 1, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 89 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo’s Sudden Debt. 2, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 88. 3, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 86. 4, Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., 85.5

Short Round: (three rides) 1, Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., 88.5 points on Hurst Pro Rodeo’s Yellow Hair. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 86.5. 3, Sellars, 82.5.

Total on Two: 1, Kastner, 172.5. 2, Sellars, 170.5. 3, Trey Kimzey, 168.

Overall: First Round: 1, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 89 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo’s Sudden Debt, $5,499. 2, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 88, $4,216.

3 (tie), Silvano Alves, Decatur, Texas, and Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 87, $2,566 each. 5, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 86.5, $1,283. 6 (tie), Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont.; Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., and Rorey Maier, Terrell, Texas, 86, $733 each.

Overall: Short Round: 1, Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., 88.5 points on Hurst Pro Rodeo’s Yellow Hair. 2 (tie), Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, and Mason, 87.5, $2,750 each. 4, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 86.5, $1,466. 5, Sellars, 82.4, $977.

Overall Total on two: 1, Mason, 174 points, $9,165. 2, Kastner, 172.5, $7,027. 3, Sellars, 170.5, $5,194. 4, Askey, 169, $3,348. 5, Trey Kimzey, 168, $2,139. (on one) 6, Sage Kimzey, 89, $1,528. 7, (tie) Reiste and Alves, 87, $1,069 each.

Jr. Bull Riding: 1, Josh Crimber, Decatur, Texas, 85 points. 2, Braxton Bingham, Bray, Okla., 73. 3, Evan Morrison, Gainesville, Texas, 69, 4, Brennan Polito, Marietta, Okla., 67.

