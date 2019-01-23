Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Jan. 23, 2019

The following are results from Wednesday night’s performance of Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, January 23, 2019.
Second Performance: 1, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 89 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo’s Sudden Debt. 2, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 88. 3, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 86. 4, Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., 85.5
Short Round: (three rides) 1, Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., 88.5 points on Hurst Pro Rodeo’s Yellow Hair. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 86.5. 3, Sellars, 82.5.
Total on Two: 1, Kastner, 172.5. 2, Sellars, 170.5. 3, Trey Kimzey, 168.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Overall: First Round: 1, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 89 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo’s Sudden Debt, $5,499. 2, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 88, $4,216.
3 (tie), Silvano Alves, Decatur, Texas, and Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 87, $2,566 each. 5, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 86.5, $1,283. 6 (tie), Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont.; Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., and Rorey Maier, Terrell, Texas, 86, $733 each.
Overall: Short Round: 1, Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., 88.5 points on Hurst Pro Rodeo’s Yellow Hair. 2 (tie), Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, and Mason, 87.5, $2,750 each. 4, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 86.5, $1,466. 5, Sellars, 82.4, $977.
Overall Total on two: 1, Mason, 174 points, $9,165. 2, Kastner, 172.5, $7,027. 3, Sellars, 170.5, $5,194. 4, Askey, 169, $3,348. 5, Trey Kimzey, 168, $2,139. (on one) 6, Sage Kimzey, 89, $1,528. 7, (tie) Reiste and Alves, 87, $1,069 each.
Jr. Bull Riding: 1, Josh Crimber, Decatur, Texas, 85 points. 2, Braxton Bingham, Bray, Okla., 73. 3, Evan Morrison, Gainesville, Texas, 69, 4, Brennan Polito, Marietta, Okla., 67.
Comments