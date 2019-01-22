Outdoors

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Results: Jan 22, 2019

By William Wilkerson

January 22, 2019 10:17 PM

Joe Stover wins the bull riding competition in the Cowboys of Color Rodeo at the Fort Worth Stock Show.
The following are leaders from Tuesday night’s performance of Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, January 22, 2019.

First Performance:

1 (tie), Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Relentless, and Silvano Alves, Decatur, Texas, on Andrews Rodeo’s Plano Bar Bandit, 87 points each. 3, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 86.5. 4, (tie) Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Calif., and Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 86. 6, J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas, 85.5.

Short Round: (two rides) 1, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Ferdinand, and Dallee Mason on Hurst Pro Rodeo’s Yellowhair, 87.5 points each.

Total on Two: 1, Mason, 174 points. 2, Askey, 169. (on one) 3 (tie), Reiste and Alves, 87. 5 (tie), Spears and Breding, 86.

Jr. Bull Riding: 1, Hagen Braswell, Telegraph, Texas, 83 points. 2, Brant Cooksten, Trinidad, Texas, 74. 3, Jack Mitchell, Weatherford, Texas, 73. 4, Carter High, Weatherford, Texas, 67.

