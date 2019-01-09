Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is coming to Fort Worth to ride. But where and when?

Lance Armstrong, the central figure in one of the sports world’s biggest doping scandals, is coming to Fort Worth in March.

Armstrong will ride the 80-mile Gran route at the inaugural Gran Fondo Hincapie-Fort Worth on March 30. The event will be headquartered at The Shops at Clearfork.

Armstrong is taking part in the event with his former teammate, race founder George Hincapie.

“We’re thrilled to have Lance join us,” Hincapie said in a statement. “He’s from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and of course he has a lot of fans who will be riding in the fondo. His presence will definitely help take the event to the next level.”

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Said Armstrong: “I’m excited to join George for the ride. The Gran Fondo Hincapie events are always a lot of fun, and I’m sure the Fort Worth ride will be a blast.”

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after evidence surfaced that he used performance-enhancing drugs. For years, Armstrong denied the accusations before admitting to PED use in 2013.

Armstrong, an Austin resident, has been banned for life from sanctioned cycling events.