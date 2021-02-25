In wake of storm, Cowtown Coliseum to host bull riding’s Unleash the Beast tour stop

Cowtown Coliseum will host the PBR’s Can-Am Invitational on Friday and Saturday, officials announced. bud@star-telegram.com

The Professional Bull Riders is bringing its top riders to the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The Can-Am Invitational originally was scheduled for this weekend in Longview. But it was moved to Fort Worth because of the ripple effect of last week’s inclement weather.

The Can-Am Invitational, which is part of the PBR’s Unleash The Beast (top tier tour), is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Each performance begins at 8 p.m. at Cowtown Coliseum.

The Fort Worth event will draw the sport’s top athletes such as defending world champion world champion Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur. According to pbr.com, Leme will be competing for the first time since he sustained a broken right ankle during the PBR’s season opener on Jan. 17 in Ocala, Florida.

Former world champions Kaique Pacheco (2018) and Silvano Alves (2011, 2012, 2014), who each are from Decatur, also are on the card. Former world champions Jess Lockwood (2017 and 2019), J.B. Mauney (2013 and 2015) and Cooper Davis (2016) also are expected to ride.

Davis, from Jasper, is ranked No. 1 in the PBR’s 2021 world title race with 326.5 points. Junior Patrik Souza, a Brazilian who is from Chico, is ranked second with 196.5. Pacheco is No. 3 with 193.5.

The Fort Worth event also will feature rookie Colten Fritzlan, who clinched the title during a Jan. 30-31 tour stop in Okeechobee, Florida, in his first appearance in an Unleash The Beast event.

Pro rodeo fans are familiar with Fritzlan. He competed in the Dec. 3-12 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington. He clinched the average-aggregate title, earned $183,038 during the 10-day NFR and finished third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2020 bull riding title race.

Tickets for the Fort Worth PBR show can be purchased at the Cowtown Coliseum box office, online at PBRTIX.com or by calling 800-732-1727.

General admission tickets are priced at $50, with kids tickets (ages 5-12) available for $20. Gold Seats and VIP Box Seats will also be available for purchase for $65. Children under age 5 are free.

Fans who purchased tickets for the initially scheduled event in Longview can use them in Fort Worth. Any refunds will be issued from the original point of purchase.