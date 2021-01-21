Cowtown Coliseum to host rodeo qualifier for San Antonio featuring star power

Cowtown Coliseum this week will host the San Antonio Shootout, a qualifier for next month’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. bud@star-telegram.com

Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth will be the host site for this week’s Stockyards Shootout, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association show that’s scheduled for Thursday through Sunday. The event will help competitors earn a trip to next month’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The Cowtown Coliseum staff is up for the job.

“Since we are continuing to do our weekly rodeo every Friday and Saturday night, we pretty much have everything in place,” Cowtown Coliseum chief operating officer Clayton Cullen said. “All of our (coronavirus pandemic) protocols are in place, all of our staff is in place, so it makes it pretty easy for us to host this type of event because we’re up and running.”

The Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s performance starts at 2 p.m. For ticket information, visit cowtowncoliseum.com.

The Stockyards Shootout will feature 24 competitors in each event. Nine competitors in each event will advance to a semifinal round scheduled for Sunday. Then the top four will advance to a final round that will cap the Sunday performance.

The four finalists in each event also will be eligible to compete in the San Antonio Rodeo, scheduled for Feb. 12-13, Feb. 15-20 and Feb. 22-27 at Freeman Coliseum.

The Fort Worth rodeo has drawn some world class competitors such as former world steer wrestling champion Luke Branquinho and former Wrangler National Finals Rodeo team roping qualifier Kory Koontz.

Cowtown Coliseum also will be the main host site for The American Rodeo Semifinals, which is scheduled for Feb. 25 through March 5. The 1017 Arena in Alvarado will be a host site for some steer wrestling competition.

The American Semifinals will help competitors earn a trip to the RFD-TV’s The American, which is scheduled for March 6-7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The American will offer competitors $2.3 million in prize money.

PBR update

When the Professional Bull Riders kicked off its Unleash The Beast (top tier) tour last weekend in Ocala, Florida, two cowboys who live in North Texas were in the spotlight.

The Ocala show was comprised of two one-day competitions. Each day, a champion was crowned on the basis of world championship points earned from a 30-man long round and a 12-man final round.

Mauricio Moreira, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, won the Saturday show with 130 points. Junior Patrik Souza, a Brazilian who is from Boyd, won the Sunday show with 109 points and earned $9,083.

The 130 points that Moreira earned on Jan. 16 was the highest of all competitors throughout the two days, giving him the overall event title. His total earnings were $23,150.

According to pbr.com, two former world champion riders were injured on Saturday. Jess Lockwood, a Montana cowboy who won world titles in 2017 and 2019, sustained a broken jaw. Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who is from Decatur, broke his right ankle.

Odessa rodeo

Every year in January, competitors ride and rope at the traditional Sandhills Stock Show Rodeo in Odessa. It’s part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit.

The rodeo’s main performances were on Jan. 8-9 and Jan. 13-16 at Ector County Coliseum. The steer roping segment of the rodeo was Jan. 10 at the Andrews County Arena in Andrews.

At the event in Andrews, Tuf Cooper, the 2017 world all-around champion who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, finished second in the steer roping first round with a time of 9.8 seconds. Cole Patterson, a former National Finals Steer Roping qualifier, clinched the overall steer roping title with a three-run time of 34.2.

Jacobs Crawley, the 2015 world champion from Stephenville, finished second in the saddle bronc riding title race with a score of 84.5. Defending world all-around champion Stetson Wright clinched the saddle bronc riding title with an 86 aboard Yellow Fizz, owned by the Andrews Rodeo Co.

Tiany Schuster, a two-time National Finals qualifier from Krum, finished fourth in barrel racing with a 14.16. Former Wrangler NFR qualifier Ivy Saebens paced the barrel racing field with a 14.01.

Paden Bray of Stephenville, a 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, tied for second in the team roping heeling title race with a two-run time of 9.3. Bray partnered with Erich Rogers, an Arizona cowboy. Former National Finals Rodeo qualifiers Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves clinched the team roping title with a two-run time of 8.8.

Josh Frost, a former NFR qualifier, clinched the bull riding title with an 86.5 aboard Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Ring Master. Will Lummus, another former NFR qualifier, clinched the steer wrestling title with a 4.0.

Three-time world champion Will Lowe tied for first in the bareback riding title race with an 85.5 aboard a bronc named Buttercup, which is owned by Beutler & Son Rodeo. Lowe shared the title with Alberta cowboy Mike Solberg, who had an 85.5 aboard Beutler & Son’s Black Kat.

Catfish Brown lassoed the tie-down roping title with a 7.3. According to the PRCA, Brown’s 7.3 tied the Odessa rodeo record that was set by Randall Carlisle in 2010.

Zack Jongbloed, a Louisiana cowboy, snared the all-around title. He earned $7,547 in tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.