Weatherford bareback rider delivers on ‘plan to dominate’ with Texas Circuit titles

In this file photo, Leighton Berry of Weatherford competes in bareback riding at the 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming. Berry clinched the Texas Circuit Finals average/aggregate title and the circuit’s year-end title during the Dec. 31-Jan 2 championships in Waco. Cheyenne Frontier Days

As he competed in the wild spurring event of bareback bronc riding throughout the RAM Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo in Waco, Leighton Berry was on a mission to win big.

The Weatherford cowboy clinched both the Texas Circuit Finals average/aggregate title and the circuit’s year-end title during the Dec. 31-Jan 2 championships at the Extraco Events Center.

“I went in there with a plan to dominate,” Berry said. “I was blessed to draw the horses that I did. I made really good strong rides and the judges liked it. I was able to come away with two round wins, the average and the year-end. So that kind of gets me fired up for the rest of the year.”

Berry won the bareback first round with a score of 87, finished fifth in the second round with an 80 and tied for first in the third round with an 88, according to prorodeo.com. He clinched the average/aggregate title with a three-ride score of 255, four points ahead of second place finisher Lane McGehee.

“I feel like I did my job on every horse and that’s all you can do,” Berry said. “You have to leave the money and the points up to the judges. But if you go in there with the same attitude on each horse, you’re bound to come out on top.”

Berry clinched the Texas Circuit year-end bareback title with $19,940 in 2020 earnings. Jake Brown of Cleveland, Texas, finished second with $17,188.

With the two Texas Circuit bareback riding titles, Berry has earned a trip to the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, April 9-10 in Kissimmee, Florida.

Other average/aggregate race winners during the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Texas Circuit Finals were saddle bronc rider Wyatt Casper, steer wrestler Dylan Schroeder, team ropers Kaleb Driggers (heading) and Lane Mitchell (heeling), steer roper Shay Good, bull rider Cole Melancon, tie-down roper Marty Yates and barrel racer Tiany Schuster.

Yates, a Stephenville cowboy, also lassoed the year-end tie-down roping title. Schuster, a Krum cowgirl, also snared the year-end barrel racing title.

In steer roping, Trevor Brazile of Decatur clinched the year-end title. In breakaway roping, Martha Angelone of Stephenville clinched both the Texas Circuit Finals average/aggregate title and the year-end title.

Jacobs Crawley of Stephenville snared the saddle bronc riding year-end title. Other Texas Circuit year-end champions were all-around cowboy Clay Smith, rookie Kincade Henry, bull rider Braden Richardson, steer wrestler Cade Staton, team roping header Dustin Egusquiza and team roping heeler Junior Nogueira.

PBR update

When the Professional Bull Riders came to the Fort Worth Stockyards during the New Year’s Day weekend, the bovines had the upper hand.

According to pbr.com, only two cowboys made a qualified ride against two bulls (first round and finals round) throughout the Jan. 1-2 Cowtown Classic, a PBR Touring Pro Division show at Cowtown Coliseum. They were winner Mason Taylor (scores of 88 and 89) and runner-up Dalton Kasel (86 and 89.5). Taylor and Kasel are former PBR World Finals qualifiers.

After staying on his finals round bull for the 8-second count on Jan. 2, Kasel had a nasty departure. He was stepped on, sustained a concussion and was taken to a local hospital.

In an interview on Tuesday, Kasel said he stayed at the hospital for only about an hour and was released. He said he came away from the accident with some soreness, but has been on the mend.

“I’m extremely blessed that the Lord kept His hand over me,” he said.

Kasel, who has homes in McCamey and Muleshoe, said he plans on competing at PBR events later this month.

“I’m excited for this year,” he said. “I’m feeling great. I’m excited to rock ’n roll.”

Death of a legend

ProRodeo Hall of Famer Leo Camarillo died Dec. 30 at the age of 74 in Chandler, Arizona, according to prorodeo.com.

Camarillo, a five-time world champion — team roping in 1972-73, 1975 and 1983, and all-around in 1975 — was inducted with the inaugural 1979 ProRodeo Hall of Fame class in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.