Weatherford cowboy leaves 2020 on a ‘very positive note’ after strong showing at NFR

In this file photo, Leighton Berry of Weatherford competes in bareback riding at the 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming. Berry finished ninth in the 2020 world title race after a strong showing at the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington. Cheyenne Frontier Days

After competing in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the first time, bareback rider Leighton Berry exudes confidence.

As the Weatherford cowboy rode night after night during the Dec. 3-12 Wrangler NFR at Arlington’s Globe Life Field, he received a crash course on what’s expected on pro rodeo’s highest level.

“I think I left on a very positive note,” said Berry, 21. “I got to get on 10 of the best bucking horses in the world. And every night, still being young, I was trying to learn as much as I can to be a better bareback rider. I took a lot away from it. I know what I’m getting myself into for next year. It’s given me almost a new starting point.”

When the NFR concluded on Dec. 12, Berry finished ninth in the 2020 world title race. Kaycee Feild, a Utah cowboy, clinched the world title.

“All in all, right now I think I’m riding as strong as I ever have and I think after everything I learned from the Finals, that I’ll ride just stronger this year,” he said. “I think I’ll look a lot different, a lot better.”

Berry grew up around the wild spurring event of bareback riding. He’s the son of Kirby Berry, who was a prize-winning bareback rider on the PRCA circuit a couple of decades ago.

“He’s been pretty crucial to my success,” Berry said of his father. “I’d say without him, I’d probably never got into riding bucking horses. I always had an interest in it. I always figured that I’d want to ride some type of roughstock.”

During his childhood years, Berry rode calves and steers. When he was 15, he began riding bareback broncs with an advantage of access to world class bareback riders such as Pete Hawkins who earned multiple trips to the National Finals. His father traveled with Hawkins.

“As far as having all of the necessary equipment, my dad had an old rigging bag full of everything I at least needed to get started with,” Berry said. “It made it easy for me to get started whereas some kids have to go out and buy all new equipment and find people to help them or find a school. I think I had a definitely way easier starting point than most do.”

Berry became a prize-winning competitor in high school and on into college. In 2019, he competed at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, for Weatherford College and finished fifth in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s bareback riding title race.

In 2020, Berry’s career exploded on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. He finished in the money consistently at early season shows such as the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo.

Berry finished 10th in the bareback standings during the regular season to clinch a spot in the National Finals.

In Arlington, Berry made a qualified ride on nine of the 10 broncs he faced. He finished seventh in the bareback riding average/aggregate title race with a nine-ride score of 748.5 on his way to the ninth-place finish in the world title race. He earned $78,679 throughout the Wrangler NFR.

Berry said he’s pleased with the way he’s riding overall.

“Things are getting real consistent for me,” he said. “My mark out is really strong. My feet feel fast and electric. I’ve been really working on my fitness level in my legs and getting really fast strong legs. Everything feels like it’s in my control. The consistency right now is going up for me and so that’s what makes me real excited for 2021.”

In addition to qualifying for his first National Finals Rodeo, Berry earned a trip to this weekend’s PRCA Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo in Waco.

PBR update

The Professional Bull Riders is coming to the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend. The Cowtown Classic, a PBR Touring Pro Division show, is scheduled for Jan. 1-2 at Cowtown Coliseum. The performances are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The PBR has scheduled three Unleash The Beast (top tier) tour stops in Texas in January and February. A UTB show is scheduled for Jan. 23-24 in Pecos, for Jan. 30-31 in Del Rio and for Feb. 27-28 in Longview.

The PBR also is scheduled to bring its UTB tour to Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Aug. 28-29.

The PBR’s 2021 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 3-7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit pbr.com.

Texas pro rodeos

The Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo in Odessa, which traditionally draws world class competitors, is just around the corner. The pro rodeo performances are scheduled for Jan. 8-9 and Jan. 13-16 at the Ector County Coliseum.

The San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo has scheduled its performances this year at Freeman Coliseum instead of the AT&T Center (which has been the rodeo’s home in recent years). The PRCA rodeo performances are scheduled for Feb. 12-13, Feb. 15-20 and Feb. 22-27. A PRCA Xtreme Bulls show is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Top NFR stock

Every year, the PRCA recognizes its top broncs and bulls at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

According to prorodeo.com, Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Killer Bee and Northcott Macza Pro Rodeo’s OLS Tubs Get Smart were selected top bareback horse and saddle bronc horse, respectively, of the 2020 NFR at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Universal Pro Rodeo’s Pookie Holler was chosen as the top bull.

At the Arlington championships, Killer Bee was chosen top bareback horse in Round 8 after bucking off Cole Reiner. Richmond Champion also finished third in Round 3 with an 87.5-point ride aboard Killer Bee.

Saddle bronc Get Smart bucked off Stetson Wright in Round 3 and Lefty Holman in Round 8.

Bucking bull Pookie Holler bucked off Ky Hamilton in Round 3 and bucked off six-time world champion Sage Kimzey in Round 8.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.