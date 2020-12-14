‘Waiting for this day,’ Granbury rider captures elusive cutting horse Futurity title

Adan Banuelos, left, of Granbury celebrates with his father, Ascension, after clinching the NCHA Futurity on Sunday at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum. Special to the Star-Telegram

For the past two years, Adan Banuelos finished as the reserve champion rider at the National Cutting Horse Association’s most prestigious show.

But with the open division title at stake at the 2020 NCHA World Championship Futurity on Sunday, Banuelos and a filly named All Spice clinched the title with a score of 224 at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

“It just worked out,” said Banuelos, who is from Granbury. “All you can do is just have your horse ready. It all comes down to the cows. So, I was just fortunate enough to get the right cows in front of me.”

The victory earned All Spice’s owners, the Holmes/Hill Partnership of Glen Rose, the coveted $246,880 prize.

Banuelos, 32, is the son of renowned trainer, Ascencion Banuelos, 63, who also is from Granbury.

“Since he was little, he was very talented,” Ascencion said of his son. “He discovered he can do it and he’s been close to winning it. We’ve just been waiting for this day. This year, I guess was his time.”

The Futurity open division is the first jewel of the cutting horse industry’s Triple Crown Series. The other two are the March/April Super Stakes and the July/August Summer Spectacular. All three are held in Fort Worth.

The Futurity, which traditionally runs in late November and early December, features debuting 3-year-old horses.

A field of 23 horses advanced to Sunday’s Futurity open finals. Throughout the first bunch of cattle, it was slow going with no horse-and-rider cracking the 220s. Former NCHA Futurity open division champion rider Beau Galyean and Hottish In Havana took the lead in the first bunch (11 horses) with a 219.

But the action picked up dramatically in the second set of cattle (12 horses). Only two horses deep in the second bunch, Wesley Galyean, another former Futurity champion rider, and Bugattii took a commanding lead with a 223.

Galyean and Bugattii finished as the reserve champion.

Four slots after Galyean and Bugattii made their 21/2-minute runs, Banuelos and All Spice turned in the 224.

Banuelos praised All Spice for her athleticism and intelligence.

“She’s a big strong smart mare, who is very smart about a cow,” he said. “She can do it all. I really feel like she really cares about how I do.”

Non-pro finals

Brandon Westfall of Granbury and a stallion named Fiddle And Steel clinched the non-pro title with a finals score of 227 on Friday. The horse’s owners, Russ and Janet Westfall, received $74,605.

Nitreyious, which was ridden by Reyly Plendl of Kingsley, Iowa, finished as the reserve champion with a 222. The horse is owned by Regan & Reyly Plendl Partnership, which received $51,349.

Buster Welch bronze

When cutting horse fans entered the Will Rogers Memorial Center south gate, they met a larger-than-life bronze statue of the legendary Buster Welch working a cow from atop a cutting horse.

Welch won the inaugural Futurity title when the show had its humble beginnings in 1962 in Sweetwater. Welch has clinched the Futurity open title a record five times (1962, 1963, 1966, 1971 and 1977).

The bronze statue was developed by sculptor Kelly Graham of Weatherford who has turned out numerous statues of high-profile western sports competitors.

Mayor Price attends

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price gave opening remarks during the NCHA Futurity open division finals on Sunday. In recent weeks, she’s been an advocate of Fort Worth and Arlington hosting high-profile western sports events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It really has been fun having the Snaffle Bit (Futurity), the PRCA, the NFR and the NCHA .... ,” Price said in an interview. “It gives everybody hope that we’re going to get out of this virus, this crazy 2020. It makes people feel like life goes on some semblance of normal. It’s great for the city where cowboys and culture, all of this helps keep that cowboy style alive.”

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email his at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.