Utah cowboy to ‘start a legacy’ after winning multiple titles at National Finals Rodeo

Pro rodeo has been searching for its next superstar.

The search began when icon Trevor Brazile of Decatur semi-retired after competing in the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

But the sport may have found the answer in Stetson Wright, a 21-year-old bucking stock riding sensation from Milford, Utah.

Wright snared two Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association championships at the 62nd Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which concluded its 10-day run Saturday night at Globe Life Field.

Wright defended his world all-around title after locking up his first PRCA bull riding championship. He paced the bull riding field with a lofty score of 92 in the ninth round Friday, then followed up with an 89 Saturday to clinch both titles.

“I just want to be looked at as one of the greatest cowboys who ever lived,” Wright said. “I want to be remembered as a champion, someone who treated people good and always wished the best on everybody and just worked hard to try to be the best.”

Wright also competed in saddle bronc riding, proving his versatility in an age of specialization in the sport. He was the only PRCA competitor who qualified for more than one event at the National Finals.

Versatile star

Randy Taylor, a 1985 National Finals Rodeo bareback riding qualifier who covers rodeo for Native Voice 1 Radio Network, said Wright’s ability to excel in both events is comparable to “a man playing hockey and a man playing football.”

“Saddle bronc riding is much different than bull riding,” Taylor said. “He handles the versatility to not only be able to accomplish, but master each of his events.”

Stetson’s brother, Ryder Wright, clinched the 2020 saddle bronc riding title after they tied for first in Saturday’s 10th round with a 91.

Ryder praised Stetson for his ability in multiple events.

“To be that good in two events is awesome,” Ryder Wright said. “A lot of people struggle to be that good in one.”

Cody Wright, their father who won PRCA saddle bronc titles in 2008 and 2010, said Stetson has the potential to become one of the sport’s stars.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Cody said. “I think it’s just a matter of how much time and energy and work he wants to put into things. He’s definitely got the talent.”

Kaycee Feild, a Utah cowboy who clinched the 2020 bareback riding title, said Stetson Wright has a bright future.

“Stetson, he’s a champion inside and outside of the arena,” Feild said. “He’s a tough, tough competitor. I think this is the start of his career. He’s just now just getting going. He’s really going to start to take off and start a legacy.”

Bareback riding milestone

Feild has carved out a legacy of his own. During the NFR’s Saturday night performance, he clinched a record-tying fifth world title. Feild won his other four gold buckles in 2011-14.

Feild is tied for the most PRCA bareback riding titles with Joe Alexander, who was the wild spurring event’s kingpin in 1971-75, and Bruce Ford, who won world championships in 1979-80, 1982-83 and 1987.

With the 2020 title at stake in the 10th round, Feild paced the field with a 91 on a re-ride aboard a bronc named Junior Bonner, which is owned by Stace Smith of Athens.

“I dreamed of winning my fifth world title this year and I’ve been dreaming it a long time and feeling really, really good,” he said. “To have a re-ride in the 10th round and have the right horse and come out and ride really strong and finish really strong after 11 bucking horses in the bareback riding (throughout the NFR), it’s saying something.

“To win my fifth world title the way I did it is monumental in my career. It’s going to be what stands out the most.”

Feild is the son of the late Lewis Feild, a three-time world all-around champion who was a world class bareback rider and saddle bronc rider in the 1980s.

Other winners

▪ In team roping, Colby Lovell of Madisonville clinched the 2020 heading world title. He partnered with heeler Paul Eaves who has homes in Lonedell, Missouri, and Millsap.

Eaves earned his second heeling world title after also lassoing the gold buckle in 2018 with Clay Smith.

“It makes you feel good to win it twice,” Eaves said.

Asked what it took to win the title, Eaves said: “A lot, a great support team, a great partner, great horses — everything.”

▪ Paden Bray of Stephenville finished second in the team roping heeling title race behind Eaves.

Bray, who competed in his first Wrangler NFR, partnered with 2017 world champion Erich Rogers, an Arizona cowboy. Rogers and Bray clinched the team roping average title, which meant the duo had the fastest aggregate time on 10 runs (80.2 seconds).

Bray, a Tarleton State student, earned $122,961 throughout the National Finals.

▪ In saddle bronc riding, Ryder Wright earned his second world title. He also clinched the gold buckle in 2017.

Wright was the only cowboy who made a qualified ride on all 10 broncs at the 2020 NFR.

“I had a more aggressive attitude this year,” Wright said. “I wanted to have a better Finals than I did last year.”

▪ In barrel racing, Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla clinched her third consecutive world title. She also won the Wrangler NFR’s Top Gun Award, which means she had the highest earnings throughout the National Finals in a single event, according to prorodeo.com. Her 2020 NFR earnings were $270,615.

▪ Other 2020 world champions were steer wrestler Jacob Edler of State Center, Iowa, and tie-down roper Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email his at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.