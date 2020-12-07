Crawford couple finally ‘get to rodeo together’ at National Finals in Arlington

Jackie Crawford competes in August during the World Champion Rodeo Alliance Stampede at the E event in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

As Charly Crawford saddles up for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this week at Globe Life Field, the Stephenville cowboy is living a dream.

“A kid from Canby, Oregon, the dream that I would ever make this 10 times, you would have had to pinch me because I never would have felt like it growing up that that would be something that would have really happened,” Crawford said. “So, I’m grateful for everyone who has helped me out along the way.”

Crawford is competing at the NFR in team roping heading with heeling partner Logan Medlin. Rodeo performances are scheduled each night at 6:45 p.m. through Saturday when the NFR concludes its 10-day run.

But Crawford, 42, also is being joined at the National Finals for the first time by his wife, Jackie, 38. She’s competing in the inaugural National Finals breakaway roping, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Globe Life Field.

In recent years, breakaway roping has been added at many pro rodeos. For example, the event was featured for the first time during each performance at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo in late January and early February at Dickies Arena.

In fact, Charly and Jackie Crawford both competed in the final round at Fort Worth, a milestone experience in the storied careers. He tied for fourth in team roping heading with a finals time of 5.6 seconds. She finished second in breakaway roping with a 2.4.

“It was unbelievable,” Charly said. “It’s like, ‘I’m pushing a calf for my wife and I’m fixing to rope in the short round at one of the biggest rodeos in the world.’ They don’t write story books and movies about things like that. That’s pretty cool.”

Before breakaway roping became so popular, Charly and Jackie went their separate ways most of the time in roping competitions. He would be scheduled to compete in one city while she was on the card many miles away in another city.

But that’s changing these days as breakaway roping rises in popularity and offers bigger prize money.

“This is so cool to be able to experience it with your family,” Jackie said. “That’s something we didn’t foresee when we first got married. We thought he was going to do his rodeo career and I was going to have to do mine.

“Now, they’re kind of coinciding a little bit. It’s like, ‘Oh man, that’s fun to actually get to rodeo together,’ which is something we never really thought about.”

Jackie has earned 19 world titles on the Women’s Professional Rodeo circuit. Charly has earned 10 trips to the Wrangler NFR with five different partners.

The 2020 NFR will be Charly last one if he stays with his recently announced plans. He said he plans to focus on other business venues, which includes teaching rodeo schools.

Wright brothers dominate

The Wright brothers soared into the winner’s circle in saddle bronc riding and bull riding during the first two rounds of the National Finals.

During the opening round Thursday, Rusty Wright and Lefty Holman tied for first in saddle bronc riding with scores of 86. Stetson Wright paced the bull riding field with a 90.5 aboard a bovine named Silver Lining, which is owned by the (Fort Worth) Stockyards ProRodeo firm.

On Friday during the second round, Ryder Wright won the saddle bronc riding with a 90. Stetson Wright finished No. 1 in bull riding with an 88.5.

The Wright brothers are from Utah. They are the sons of two-time world champion Cody Wright.

Stetson Wright, who also is competing in saddle bronc riding, is ranked No. 1 in the 2020 world all-around standings as he looks to defend his gold buckle. He’s the only 2020 NFR competitor who has qualified for the Arlington championships in more than one event.

Cutting horse update

On the National Cutting Horse Association circuit, a horse named Little Jackson Cat clinched the 2020 open division world title with rider Mike Wood as the NCHA World Finals concluded its four-round on Saturday at W.R. Watt Arena in Fort Worth.

Little Jackson Cat and Wood, an Arizona cowboy, earned the aggregate event title and $17,139 throughout the World Finals. Little Jackson Cat clinched the world title with $52,464 that was earned throughout the regular season and the World Finals for owner Dawn Chapman.

A horse named Pedel To The Metall, which is owned by the Faith Mountain Ranch, finished second in the open world title race with $48,321. Pedel To The Metall was ridden by Ascencion Banuelos throughout the World Finals.

Elizabeth Quirk, a Louisiana cowgirl who rode Reystylin Smooth during the World Finals, clinched the 2020 Non-pro world title with $68,064 in 2020 earnings. Megan Miller of Poolville, who rode Metallic Smart Cat, finished second in the 2020 title race with $56,841. She earned the aggregate event title and $25,950 throughout the World Finals.

The World Finals is the cutting horse industry’s championships for weekend warriors. The show was held in conjunction with the NCHA World Championship Futurity, which is the sport’s premier show that features debuting 3-year-old horses.

The Futurity will conclude Sunday, Dec. 13 with the open division finals at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.