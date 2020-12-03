Who will be rodeo’s next superstar? National Finals in Arlington might have an answer.

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, celebrates a ride during the 2019 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Wright, 21, who won the all-around title last year, also is in the mix for the championship for this year’s event at Globe Life Field in Arlington. AP

When the chutes open at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Arlington this week, superstar Trevor Brazile will be in a press box instead of a roping box.

That’s because the sport’s all-time winningest cowboy is semi-retired and hasn’t avidly pursued a trip to the National Finals Rodeo the past two years. This year, he’ll be offering commentary for the Cowboy Channel, which is televising the Wrangler NFR scheduled for Dec. 3-12 at Globe Life Field.

Brazile, 44, from Decatur, has earned a record 26 world titles on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, from the all-around title in 2002 to the 2020 steer roping title at last month’s National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kansas.

But Brazile said he’s all but retiring in 2021. So with pro rodeo’s top cowboy riding out of the picture, who’s going to replace him and who’s on the short list to become the sport’s next potential superstar?

A few competitors come to mind, including 2017 all-around champion Tuf Cooper and defending all-around champion Stetson Wright. Clay Smith, the defending team roping heading world champion who also is an all-around contender, also could be in the mix.

Over the years, rodeo has had legendary all-around champions such as Jim Shoulders (1950s), Casey Tibbs (1950s), Larry Mahan (late 1960s and early 1970s), Tom Ferguson (late 1970s), Ty Murray (1990s) and Brazile (2000s and 2010s).

The 2020 all-around race

Cooper, 30, who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, will enter the NFR ranked No. 1 in the all-around race (with 111,450 points). He has qualified for the National Finals in tie-down roping. He also competed in last month’s National Finals Steer Roping where he took the lead in the all-around standings.

Brazile is ranked No. 2 in the all-around race (with 94,803 points), but he’s out of the running because he’s not competing in the NFR in Arlington.

Wright, 21, is third (86,504), but could have an advantage because he’s qualified in two events, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Smith, 29, an Oklahoma cowboy, sits in fourth place (80,737) but is qualified only in team roping heading.

“The talent is great that’s vying for all-around,” Brazile said. “Two (Cooper and Wright) of top four guys have already won a gold buckle in the all-around. That’s a healthy advantage. No. 1, they know what it takes to do it. Benefits come with that buckle. Once they’ve tasted that blood, it’s going to be hard to beat those two guys.

“You’ve got Clay Smith who has been dominant in the team roping and he’s also steer roping some,” Brazile added. “I think it’s just a matter of time before he makes the finals in both of those events. He ropes calves well too.”

In the blood

Cooper and Wright are also from high-profile rodeo families. Cooper’s father is eight-time world champion Roy Cooper, a roping legend from Decatur. Wright’s father is two-time world saddle bronc riding world champion Cody Wright, who lives in Utah.

“It’s cool how both of them (Cooper and Wright) have a lot of stuff in common with the family ties,” Brazile said. “It just shows how much of this sport is learned and perfected, not only through watching it, but also starting at an early age and being brought up in it at every level. It shows you how important that the junior high rodeos, the high school rodeos and the college rodeos, all of that is.”

Wright, from Milford, Utah, snared the all-around title last year at age 20 after qualifying for the 2019 NFR in bull riding. He also picked up substantial earning last year in saddle bronc riding.

And this year, Wright added saddle bronc riding to his NFR resume. He secured the spot with a clutch win at the Sept. 22-26 ProRodeo Tour Finals in Rapid City, South Dakota, which was the last weekend of the 2020 regular season.

“He was extremely impressive last year, but what was the most impressive to me is the fashion that he qualified (for the 2020 NFR) in his two events,” Brazile said of Wright.

“He had to deliver at the tour finale and that’s exactly what he did. That’s an attribute of a true champion. If there’s one thing that I’ve learned about him is he’s clutch.”

Lofty goals

Wright would like to secure a lasting legacy by winning three world titles in the same year, starting with this year’s NFR.

“I want to be known as one of the greatest who ever lived in the sport of rodeo,” Wright said. “The main goal that I want to do is to win the Triple Crown — all-around saddle bronc riding, and bull riding. That’s my main goal this year and it will be my main goal until I do it, but I’m going to try to knock it out this year and just have fun.”

Cooper has four world titles, three in tie-down roping and the all-around buckle. During the 2017 National Finals, Cooper edged Brazile in the all-around title race that came down to the last performance.

But a year later, Brazile avenged Cooper to clinch the last of his record 14 all-around titles.

Brazile said Cooper’s athleticism and dedication work well for him.

“Tuf is a freak athlete when it comes to tie-down or steer roping,” Brazile said. “He doesn’t have to do things the same way everybody else does to win it. He seems to evolve or put his twist on every event and make it his own. Very few people that I’ve seen are able to make their mark in that way. He’s a student of the game. He definitely eats, sleeps and breathes it and it shows.”

Cooper said he is driven to become the sport’s next big star, likening it to winning an MVP in the NFL.

“Who doesn’t want to be the MVP of the Super Bowl every time you ever get to go?” he said. “My goal is to go to the Super Bowl (of pro rodeo) every year and win the MVP.”

Brazile said it’s imperative that rodeo has a superstar in a day when a sport thrives on a big-time athlete that captivates fans.

“Kids these days have so many different avenues to go and it takes young talent like Tuf, Stetson and Clay for kids to want to grow up and be that guy,” Brazile said. “You’ve got to give the kids a reason to want to grow up and be a cowboy.

“It’s a great way of life but it also has to have perks, and seeing people grow up and be successful, there’s just something about watching someone at the top of their game and dominating that makes other people strive to not only bring up their game, but for the future generations that want to keep the rodeo cowboy blood going, something to keep them in it.”

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.