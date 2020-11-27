Cowboy Channel’s spotlight on smaller rodeos a ‘blessing’ leading into National Finals

At the beginning of the year, the Cowboy Channel went on an ambitious mission to televise the larger professional rodeos from cities such as Fort Worth, Denver, San Antonio, Houston, Calgary, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The network, which has its studios in the Fort Worth Stockyards, was offering live broadcasts and analyzing high-profile events day after day for the first time, similar to the way the MLB Network closely covers pro baseball or the way the NFL Network handles pro football.

But in March, the Cowboy Channel faced a huge challenge as larger rodeos were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. For example, officials shut down the Houston Livestock Show Rodeo in early March because of COVID-19 concerns.

But the Cowboy Channel quickly adapted by televising smaller rodeos from communities such as Weatherford. Suddenly, rodeo fans became focused on the smaller and medium-sized competitions similarly to the way they keep up with the Calgarys and Cheyennes.

In many cases, the lower profile rodeos drew numerous world class competitors as they vied for spots in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. In September, the NFR was moved from Las Vegas to Arlington because of coronavirus restrictions in Nevada.

The 10-day Wrangler NFR is scheduled for Thursday through Dec. 12 at Globe Life Field. The Cowboy Channel will broadcast the nightly performances for the first time. In recent years, the CBS Sports Network televised the event.

Patrick Gottsch, the Cowboy Channel’s founder, said broadcasting the smaller rodeos proved to be a “blessing.”

“It did allow us to focus more on medium and smaller-sized rodeos and give them some support, and they worked hard to have a rodeo during all of this. So, we were glad to do it,” he said.

“People really liked going all around the country and seeing Burwell, Nebraska; Sikeston, Missouri; and Rapid City, South Dakota; and so on. It’s not just a one-year deal. We’re going to keep covering those next year. And hopefully, we’ll be able to add to that Cheyenne, Calgary, and Pendleton [Oregon] ... ”

But over the next two weeks, the Cowboy Channel will focus on the Wrangler NFR, pro rodeo’s equivalent of the World Series.

The National Finals, which had humble beginnings in 1959 at Dallas’ Fair Park Coliseum, traditionally features the top 15 in each event such as bareback riding, tie-down roping and barrel racing.

“One of the reasons that I think we won the agreement, the new (TV) contract with the PRCA, is the new things we wanted to bring to the NFR broadcasts such as the sky cam, the ghost cam and the 360 cam, and 4K broadcasts,” he said.

The Wrangler NFR broadcasts begin each night at 7:45 p.m. and will run to 10:30 p.m. The Cowboy Channel will also present coverage before and after each performance, including the NFR buckle presentation at 11 p.m.

The rush of NFR activity also will be covered on the Cowboy Channel’s sister network, RFD-TV.

“We’re ready for it,” Gottsch said. “I watch other sports channels and so does everybody else in our company. We see that they’re doing with baseball, basketball, tennis and hockey and so on. Anything that makes sense that we can bring not only to the NFR broadcasts, but our nightly broadcasts from a rodeo somewhere, we’re trying to do.

“We’re doing a lot of the broadcasts out of our studios in Fort Worth,” he added. “We’re getting pretty good at hooking these rodeos up with internet feeds from the cameras and then having [veteran western sports broadcast hosts/commentators] Justin McKee or Steve Kenyon in our studios.”

George Taylor, the PRCA’s chief executive officer, said the Cowboy Channel’s coverage has been welcomed by rodeo fans, especially those who are shying away from attending rodeo performances amid the pandemic.

“It’s really good ... they still can enjoy rodeo and good family entertainment,” Taylor said. “We love that partnership with the Cowboy Channel.”

Gottsch said the Cowboy Channel has found ways to offer rodeo consistently.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve done this year is people can go home at night during COVID and there’s going to be a rodeo on at 8 o’clock Eastern and 7 o’clock Central Time, just like other sports,” he said. “In the past, people had to wait for the NFR to come around or one of the tour finals, and now, seven days a week, there’s some kind of rodeo on.”

Bulls at sea

The weekend after conducting its Nov. 12-15 World Finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Professional Bull Riders held a charity bull riding competition on the deck of a retired warship in Corpus Christi.

According to pbr.com, organizers said it was their way of thanking the military members for their sacrifices, which in turn offers pro bull riding the opportunities to function as well. The Nov. 21 event was a charitable initiative called the PBR Air Force Cowboys for a Cause.

Organizers set up a makeshift dirt arena on the USS Lexington Museum, which is docked in the Corpus Christi bay. Fifteen riders were brought on board to face a wild and reckless pen of bovines in the arena that was constructed atop the ship’s 872-foot launch deck.

The bovines were loaded onto the aircraft’s elevator. Organizers brought in 300 tons of arena dirt.

“Bucking bulls on an aircraft carrier has been a dream for a long time,” PBR commissioner Sean Gleason told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. “We’ve already gone to some pretty iconic places— Hollywood Boulevard, the middle of New York in Times Square, Huntington Beach.”

The 15 riders participated in teams of three riders. Two teams went 3-for-3 against the bulls.

Team Bad Boy Mowers clinched the title with a three-ride score of 266.75, 1.5 points ahead of Team Boot Barn, which turned in a 265.25.

The members of Team Bad Boy Mowers were Lanciano De Castro, Tye Chandler and Lucas Divino.

De Castro, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, turned in a score of 90. 5 aboard the bull Safety Meeting (owned by Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Hruby/Kainz).

Chandler, from Celina, posted an 86.5 on Black Cadillac (Gene Owen/David Perry). Divino, the team captain, turned in an 89.75 on Soup in a Group (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Wilks Ranch). Divino is a Brazilian who lives in Alvarado when he competes in North America.

The event raised $250,000 for Operation Homefront and other military charities. The money was donated by sponsors.

Cutting horse update

The National Cutting Horse Association World Championship Futurity began Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 13 at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

The show, which is the NCHA’s most prominent competition of the year, features debuting 3-year-old horses. The Futurity will conclude with the Dec. 13 open division finals, which is the show’s biggest title race.

The NCHA World Finals, a championship event for weekend competitors, is scheduled for Nov. 27-Nov. 29 and Dec. 2-5 at the W.R. Watt Arena.

For more information, visit nchacutting.com.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.