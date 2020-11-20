Cowtown Coliseum executive brings ‘passion’ in quest to upgrade iconic rodeo arena

Cowtown Coliseum, credited for hosting the world’s first indoor rodeo in 1918, offers some type of rodeo event on a weekly basis year round. bud@star-telegram.com

In recent years, Clayton Cullen has set up shop at Cowtown Coliseum, engaging in production work for the RFD-TV’s The American semifinals.

The rodeo draws numerous competitors who vie for a spot in the renowned RFD-TV’s The American, a high profile annual rodeo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in which Cullen also has taken a leadership role.

But while the veteran producer was helping RFD-TV at Cowtown Coliseum, he also was making observations about what could be done to improve the iconic venue.

Cullen, 65, is the new chief operating officer of Cowtown Coliseum with a bold vision to continue the tradition of hosting an array of events in the storied venue.

“It’s funny because I’ve worked in this building for about six years producing The American Semifinals, the qualifiers here,” he said. “And every year I would come in and I would look around and I would say, ‘This building is so phenomenal, but if I was here ...’ I kind of made a mental grocery, shopping list in my mind of things I would do, never in a million years dreaming that I might have an opportunity.”

Cullen has worked with heavy hitters in the western sports industry. In addition to his leadership roles with The American, he produced events for the Professional Bull Riders across North America for 12 years (2004-2016). He also has landed a management role for producing performance openings at the Dec. 3-12 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

“It’s like three full-time jobs — I’m losing sleep already,” Cullen said jokingly.

Cullen, who was hired at the Cowtown Coliseum on Aug. 31, recently moved his family to Saginaw from their longtime residence in Paso Robles, California. He said he aspires to bring a “fresh perspective and passion” to Cowtown Coliseum.

He’s already executing a to-do list. One move was taking the covering off the windows at the south end of the building, which allows light to come through.

“In the daytime, the light comes through those windows now and it makes the place feel completely different,” he said.

At the beginning of 2021, he plans to uncover the windows on the two long sides of the venue and move up the large sponsorship signs. The signs currently cover the side windows.

Cullen also ordered pressure washing the insides of the building, components such as the walls and the air conditioning duct.

“They look like they’ve been freshly painted,” he said.

Cullen also plans to move the announcer’s stand and the production equipment from the top north end zone of the venue to the south end near the roping chutes. That in turn would open up a more spacious area for upscale seating and catered food and beverage services.

Cullen would like to offer fans succulent food from the chefs at the Drover Hotel in the Mule Alley area near the coliseum and scheduled to open in early 2021.

Cullen views Cowtown Coliseum as an attractive place to hold events with a wealth of surrounding activities.

“You can rent an arena anywhere,” he said. “But if you rent this arena, you get the whole Stockyards experience with it. I always tell everybody that I’m so excited because I get to work at Cowboy Disneyland. It’s kind of what the Stockyards is now. There’s so much to do, so much to see and experience while they’re here either attending an event or holding an event at the Coliseum.”

Cowtown Coliseum is credited for hosting the world’s first indoor rodeo in 1918 when the Fort Worth Stock Show conducted what was classified as a full rodeo inside a building.

Today, Cowtown Coliseum offers some type of rodeo event on a weekly basis year round. Last weekend, for example, organizers hosted a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association show.

The coliseum usually hosts an open rodeo on weekends, which means pros and amateurs can enter. But when organizers brought in the PRCA and WPRA last weekend, it came at a critical time when pro competitors have been inhibited by a shortage of rodeos during the coronavirus pandemic.

With that in mind, Cullen said the coliseum organizers plan to conduct PRCA rodeos in late January and early February, the same time frame as the traditional Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo. The 2021 FWSSR was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We have some really big plans in store,” Cullen said. “We’re still formulating them. But rest assured, there’s going to be events here all three weeks of the Stock Show dates. It’s in the works already and there will be PRCA rodeos here at that time, and a lot of it.”

PRCA/WPRA update

The Nov. 13-14 PRCA/WPRA show at Cowtown Coliseum rodeo drew numerous world class competitors such as 2015 world champion Jacobs Crawley of Stephenville who clinched the saddle bronc riding title with a score of 86 atop a bronc named Night Train, which is owned by the Stockyards ProRodeo Co. Kellie Collier, a 2017 National Finals qualifier from Hereford, clinched the barrel racing title with a time of 13.76 seconds.

In breakaway roping, world class competitor Jackie Crawford of Stephenville finished second with a 1.90. Nicole Baggarley clinched the title with a 1.80.

John Wayne exhibit

The grand opening for an exhibit titled “John Wayne: an American Experience,” is scheduled for Dec. 4 in the Fort Worth Stockyards, at 2501 Rodeo Plaza, which is next door to Cowtown Coliseum.

The exhibit will feature never-before-seen family photos, correspondences and other items that have been curated by the Wayne Family. The Wayne Family has partnered with RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel, which has studios in the Stockyards, to bring the exhibit to Fort Worth.

“My dad really appreciated his fans,” said Ethan Wayne, son of the late John Wayne. “He knew without those fans, he wouldn’t be able to make those films ... When I look at the amount of memorabilia that we have, I was on a constant search for the last number of years to try to find a place to put it because he still has millions and millions of fans out there who care about him, and if we can deliver something to them that they like, then that’s what he would want us to do.”

General admission is: $20.95, $16.95 for children ages 6-12 and free for those 5 and under. For information, visit Johnwayne.com/experience.

Hampton roping tough

Top rodeo athletes competed Nov. 12-15 in Waco during the WPRA World Finals. J.J. Hampton of Stephenville clinched what was termed as a national championship in breakaway roping. According to wpra.com, Hampton edged Kelsie Chace of Dublin, $87,972 to $81,811 (in annual earnings).

The 2020 breakaway roping world title race will be decided during the Wrangler National Finals at Globe Life Field. The championships are scheduled for Dec. 8-10, in conjunction with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The purse is $200,000.

College rodeo update

On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Regional circuit, Hill College’s men’s team finished second in the Nov. 13-14 Sam Houston State Rodeo in Conroe. Hill is ranked No. 2 in the Southern Region’s 2020 men’s team title race with 1,763.5 points. Panola College is No. 1 with 1,990.5.

The Sam Houston State Rodeo was the fourth show of the 2020-2021 regular season.

One eventful day

When Madison Outhier clinched the breakaway roping title during the Women’s Rodeo World Championship finals round on Sunday night, Nov. 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, it was the end of one eventful day of double-dipping.

Outhier, 18, a high school senior from Utopia, played in an afternoon polo tournament in Houston. After helping her team win the Texas Women’s Open Polo Championship, she dismounted her horse at about 3:30 p.m., took off and boarded a plane and landed near AT&T Stadium at about 4:50. She arrived at her trailer at about 5:15.

“My dad [four-time National Finals saddle bronc riding qualifier Mike Outhier] had my horse all saddled and ready to go for me, thankfully,” she said. “I roped the dummy a couple of times.”

At about 6:30, Outhier competed in the breakaway roping finals against five other competitors. She paced the field with a time of 2.05 seconds and earned the $60,000 champion’s check.

The breakaway roping finale was produced by the World Champion’s Rodeo Alliance and the Professional Bull Riders and was held in conjunction with last weekend’s 2020 PBR World Finals in Arlington.

It’s the second time within the past two years that Outhier has lassoed a high-profile title at AT&T Stadium. At the 2019 RFD-TV’s The American, Outhier clinched the break-away roping championship with a 2.29 and pocketed $110,000.

Asked about her unusual success at the renowned Arlington venue, Outhier said; “I dang sure get my roping going when AT&T Stadium is the end result ... It’s really an awesome experience every time I’m here.”

