The National Lacrosse League unveiled the name and logo of Fort Worth’s newest sports franchise, the Panther City Lacrosse Club, during an event on Tuesday at Dickies Arena. The club will begin play there in 2022. ddavison@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth is now home to the Panther City Lacrosse Club.

That is Fort Worth’s newest professional sports team. The National Lacrosse League unveiled its Fort Worth organization during an event on Tuesday at Dickies Arena.

Panther City’s colors are purple and black.

“Today is a day to celebrate a city and a new team,” said Greg Bibb, the CEO and president of Panther City Lacrosse Club.