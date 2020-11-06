‘Cowboy spirit’ helped pro bull riding persevere, thrive as it sets sights on Arlington

The Professional Bull Riders, which showcases its 2020 World Finals in Arlington this month, has been quick to put its athletes back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The PBR drew national headlines when its crews returned to work in late April at the Lazy E Arena near Oklahoma City. In fact, it was the first professional sport to resume in the U.S. in late April, according to an article in the Washington Times.

But it stands to reason that a western riding sports organization was on the cutting edge of returning to work this year. After all, cowboys constantly come upon forks on the trail.

In the ranching business, cowboys find themselves working through adverse winters. In rodeo and bull riding, fearless cowboys take on the rampaging bull that nobody wants.

And some of these cowboys who consistently buck adversity have the buckles and back accounts to show for it. They’ll strap on their spurs at AT&T Stadium for the Nov. 12-15 PBR World Finals.

The sport’s organizers have shown the same tenaciousness. Take PBR commissioner Sean Gleason, for example. While the pandemic derailed sporting events across the country last spring, Gleason and his staff worked long hours to devise plans that put PBR athletes back to work quicker than other sports.

“There’s been a lot of coverage about being first, but we didn’t do it to be first, but to get our people back to work,” Gleason said. “We’re a unique sport and there are a lot of people in our sport who don’t make money unless they compete. In order for them to compete, the PBR has to conduct events.

“The easy path was to pack up the tent and ride out the storm in the safety of our home. But the right answer for the entire industry was to put on events and give everybody the opportunity to work and feed their families.”

The PBR had to scrap its 2020 schedule and recreate new events. The PBR went back to work April 25-26 for a TV-only tour stop at the Lazy E Arena, a renowned indoor venue that’s in a remote area north of Oklahoma City. The PBR also produced a couple of more shows without fans at the Lazy E Arena in May.

In June, the PBR produced a series of TV-only shows at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas that ran on the CBS Sports Network. The series culminated in early July in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with fans in the stands, another cutting-edge at the time.

“With the cowboy way or the cowboy spirit ... you have to find a way to survive and thrive and keep moving forward in challenging times,” Gleason said. “We learned everything we could about this pandemic and put the right protocols in place.”

The PBR also solidified its presence in DFW when it added an Unleash the Beast tour stop in late August at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

This weekend, the PBR is back in Sioux Falls, this time with its 2020 Velocity Tour Finals. According to pbr.com, four wild card berths for the 2020 PBR World Finals in Arlington are up for grabs this weekend.

This weekend’s event originally was scheduled at the Las Vegas’ South Point Equestrian Center. It was the weekend before the 2020 World Finals, which originally was scheduled in Las Vegas before moving to Arlington because of COVID-19 fan restrictions.

“There’s a whole lot of ‘Be Cowboy’ in what we’ve done,” said Gleason, citing a PBR slogan. “But it isn’t rushing into a burning building. It’s been cowboy ingenuity because we’ve had to come up with new and creative ways to conduct events safe and responsibly. Part of that is just the cowboy drive. You’re faced with a challenge and you figure out a way to overcome.”

Lucrative women’s finals

The PBR also works in conjunction with the Women’s World Champions Rodeo Alliance to produce rodeos that pay bigger prize money. This year, the inaugural Women’s Rodeo World Championship will offer competitors $750,000.

The women’s championships will feature four disciplines — team roping heading, team roping heeling, barrel racing and break-away roping.

The World Championship will be held both at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth and during PBR World Finals performances at AT&T Stadium.

The Fort Worth segment is a qualifying event scheduled for Nov. 8-12. The finals rounds are scheduled Nov. 13-15 in Arlington.

The finals rounds will feature 10 competitors in each event. The top four competitors in each discipline will be directly seeded into the main event at AT&T Stadium. The other six will join them by qualifying through the Fort Worth event.

Team ropers will compete at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 13, barrel racers will be up on Nov. 14, and breakaway ropers will perform on Nov. 15.

High-profile ropers J.J. Hampton of Stephenville and Kelsie Chace of Dublin already have earned a spot in the breakaway roping finals. Accomplished competitors Jackie Crawford of Stephenville and Lari Dee Guy of Abilene will compete in the team roping finals. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, a two-time world champion barrel racer from Lampasas, is scheduled to run on Nov. 14.

Each discipline champion will receive $60,000. The all-around champion will wrangle $20,000.

College rodeo update

On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region circuit, Weatherford College finished second in the women’s team title race at the 71st Texas Tech Rodeo.

The rodeo was held Oct. 29-31 in a makeshift, dirt arena assembled on the property of Cook’s Garage, a Lubbock area restaurant.

Weatherford College finished runner-up with 295 points. South Plains College finished No. 1 with 345.

South Plains is ranked No. 1 in the 2020-2021 Southwest Region women’s team title race with 935 points. Weatherford College is No. 2 with 735.

The South Plains College rodeo teams are coached by Kerry Doster, who grew up in Fort Worth. The Weatherford College program is coached by former National Finals Rodeo tie-down roping qualifier Johnny Emmons, who grew up in Mansfield.

Sul Ross State won the Texas Tech men’s team title with 480 points. Clarendon College finished runner-up with 435 and Tarleton State was third with 340.

Clarendon College is ranked No. 1 in the team standings with 1,810 points. Sul Ross State is ranked No. 2 with 1,480 and Tarleton State is third with 1,450.

Sul Ross State received a boost from Ky Hamilton, who finished second in bull riding with an 83 and is ranked first in the 2020-2021 bull riding title race.

Hamilton, from Mackay, Australia, also is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association star. He has qualified for the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, scheduled for Dec. 3-12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Hamilton, ranked second in the PRCA bull riding standings, will attempt to unseat defending champion Sage Kimzey who will enter the Arlington championships in the top spot.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.