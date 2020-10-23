Texas bareback rider almost quit after an injury. Now he’s on top of the rodeo world.

When Chad Rutherford strapped on his spurs to bust a couple of broncs at the Cinch Gold Buckle Knockout on Sept. 30, the Hillsboro bareback rider knew he was in for good news or bad news.

The good news would be that he’d secure his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo back number. The bad news would be a denied a trip to the sport’s equivalent of the World Series.

Rutherford entered the Gold Buckle Knockout in 15th place in the 2020 bareback riding standings, the final qualifying spot for the Arlington championships set for Dec. 3-12 at Globe Life Field. A razor thin margin of $34 separated him from No. 16-ranked Winn Ratliff going into the regular season-ending at the Cervi Ranch near Stoneham, Colorado.

He easily could have been knocked out of the top 15, but Rutherford came through with an opening-round score of 88 to earn $1,894. He finished fifth in Round 1, virtually clinching his trip to Arlington.

“My main goal that day was to qualify for the National Finals and to secure that spot,” said Rutherford, who also came in fourth the finals round with an 87 for $549. “It was nail-biting and exciting at the same time.”

Faith and healing

In previous years, Rutherford had been derailed by nagging injuries as he attempted to wrangle a National Finals berth. The most vivid was in 2017 when he was stepped on by a bronc in Reno, Nevada, and sustained career-threatening internal injuries.

“At that point, I told myself that I was done and I was going to be a ranch hand from that point on or whatever else I could come up with,” he said. “I was wrong. My wife [Katie] told me the whole time: ‘You’re not done. Just give it time. Have faith.’”

By 2019, Rutherford realized his body was healed and he could ride again. After consistently finishing in the money late in the season, he decided to make another run at the National Finals in 2020.

“I looked at my wife and said, ‘I think we’re ready to rock and roll,’” Rutherford said. “We went at it all season and the cards fell like they needed to. God gave me my desires.”

Rutherford found his groove again this season. He clinched the bareback riding title at the June 6 Mesquite Championship Rodeom then won the Cody Stampede in Wyoming in July with a remarkable score of 90.5 aboard the Frontier Rodeo Co. bronc Gunfire.

“It’s been a tough comeback,” he said. “When I got hurt bad in 2017, there was a time that we thought I was never going to be able to compete again. We thought my body was done. For God to bless me like He did this year with a healthy body ... this is the first season that I’ve come out unscathed, injury-wise, to be able to finish the year out like I needed to.”

Rutherford, 29, will enter the 2020 National Finals ranked 15th with 35,512 points and has only a slim mathematical chance to clinch a world title during his NFR debut. Three-time world champion Tim O’Connell is ranked No. 1 with 122,927.

Short memory

Rutherford’s rodeo career began 10 years ago shortly after graduating from Itasca High School in 2010. At the time, he lived near former National Finals bareback riding qualifier Chris Harris who had practice broncs and helped Rutherford get started.

Rutherford earned rodeo scholarships to both Hill College and McNeese State and earned multiple trips to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. He turned pro in 2014 and has had multiple chances to qualify for the National Finals before finally making it this year.

He said rodeo is one challenging business.

“Just dedicate, have faith and don’t sweat it,” he said. “Everyone is going to have bad rides. Rodeo is a roller-coaster. You’re going to have high points and low points, but for every low point there’s going to be another high point. You just have to persevere and keep moving forward.

“[The late] Chris [Harris] always used to tell me that the best bronc riders have a short memory. You forget the bad ones and stay focused on the good ones.”

PBR update

On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Joao Ricardo Vieira, a Brazilian who lives in the Decatur area, clinched the title at the Oct. 16-17 Unleash The Beast tour stop in Nampa, Idaho, in the Boise area. He earned $30,862.

Vieira is ranked No. 2 in the PBR’s world standings with 882.41 points. Jose Vitor Leme, another Brazilian who lives in the Decatur area, was ranked No. 1 with 1,341.50.

The 2020 PBR World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 12-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Stock show 2021 updates

Although the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and other rodeos have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo officials announced on Oct. 15 that the Alamo City’s 2021 extravaganza is scheduled for Feb. 11-28. Officials said rodeo performances will take place in the Freeman Coliseum instead of the AT&T Center.

Houston Livestock Show Rodeo officials have announced plans to conduct their show. According to rodeohouston.com, the dates are March 2-21.

The 2020 San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 4-21. The 2021 Sand Hills Stock Show & Rodeo in Odessa is scheduled for Jan. 6-16.

PRCA awards banquet

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Awards Banquet is scheduled for Dec. 2 at Dickies Arena, the night before the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo begins at Globe Life Field.

The categories range from Announcer of the Year to Stock Contractor of the Year to Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year.

Tickets are $100 each or $1,000 for a table of 10. PRCA members may purchase tickets to the banquet at www.prcaconvention.com, starting Nov. 1.

College rodeo update

On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region circuit, Tarleton State is ranked No. 2 in the men’s team standings with 1,110 points after finishing seventh in the Oct. 15-17 Clarendon College Rodeo. Clarendon College is ranked No. 1 with 1,375.

Weatherford College is ranked No. 3 in the 2020-2021 women’s team standings with 440 points. South Plains College is ranked No. 1 with 590. South Plains College is coached by Kerry Doster who grew up in the Fort Worth area.

The next competition for Southwest Region riders is the Oct. 29-31 Texas Tech Rodeo in Lubbock.

On the NIRA Southern Region circuit, Hill College is ranked No. 1 in the men’s team title race with 1,258.5 points after clinching the title at the Oct. 16-17 Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo in Mount Pleasant. Panola College is ranked No. 1 with 1,450.5.

The next stop for Southern Region riders is the Nov. 13-14 Sam Houston State Rodeo in Conroe.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.