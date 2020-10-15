Why is the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo off and other Western sports events still on?

On the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, the coronavirus pandemic has taken down two famous winter indoor stock show rodeos.

The National Western Stock Show in Denver, which traditionally runs in January and features the first larger indoor stock show pro rodeo of the year, has been canceled for 2021. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, which traditionally runs in late January and early February and features the second larger annual indoor winter pro rodeo, also has been canceled for 2021.

But the Professional Bull Riders World Finals, which is scheduled for Nov. 12-15 at AT&T Stadium, is still on. And the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which is scheduled for Dec. 3-12 at Globe Life Field, is still in the works.

So, why are the PBR World Finals and the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington still on and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is off?

The answer is simple. The Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo and other larger events such as July Calgary Stampede in Alberta, which was canceled this year, offer a much wider range of activities on the fairgrounds surrounding the pro rodeo and that makes the events a higher risk for spreading the coronavirus. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, for example, ropes in about 1.2 million people who participate in activities ranging from a massive livestock show, a large trade show, art contests, musical entertainment and horse shows.

“It’s a totally different deal [than the National Finals Rodeo or the PBR World Finals],” said Matt Brockman, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s communications director. “The NFR is going to be held at Globe Life Field that has all of the latest technology. They’ve got the ability to social distance and create guest pods and put in those mitigation factors that are going to keep those people separated and to have that event in a safe fashion that I’m sure is going to be low risk. But it’s a totally different thing from the swine barn during the middle of our junior barrow show.

“Our livestock show numbers far exceed the number of competitors that compete in our rodeo and we love rodeo,” Brockman added. “We love our livestock show people, too. We’re just not going to get in a situation where we have to sacrifice one part of the show for the other.”

In other words, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo organizers are not going to hold a rodeo but throw out the renowned junior livestock show and numerous other activities. After all, the Fort Worth Stock Show began in 1896 in the Fort Worth Stockyards as a livestock show, but the first rodeo came 22 years later, in 1918, at Cowtown Coliseum.

One of the bigger reasons that the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo organizers opted to cancel the 2021 edition is because the livestock show segment of the annual extravaganza is viewed by organizers as a higher risk for spreading the coronavirus.

“The big challenge we have is we have a rodeo as well as a junior livestock show that brings in youth from approximately 235 of the Texas’ 254 counties each year,” Brockman said. “These are youth that load up in vehicles from rural areas such as Seminole [in rural West Texas]. They come here and they travel in the same vehicles, they get to these barns and they unload and they fit their animals in close confinement. They lodge together and they interact with each other, there will be thousands of these young men and women or 12,000 youth entries each year.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Then, they load up and head back to those rural communities. A lot of these are communities that have small health care systems that can’t handle an outbreak. When we look at the mitigation factors and we look at the risk assessment, the risks were just too great to put ourselves in and to prevent ourselves from being a high risk spreader of coronavirus.”

Brockman said Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo organizers also factored in the difficulties of recognizing a coronavirus infection.

“The reality is that you can have COVID-19 for up to six days before you begin showing symptoms,” he said. “So, if you’re asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic you don’t even know you’re spreading the virus. So, we take that into consideration and just realize that all of the well-intentioned mitigation procedures and protocols that we could put place in those barns wouldn’t prevent us from being a high-risk event.”

NFR back numbers

Dickies Arena, which is the home of the Fort Worth Stock Show’s annual PRCA show, will be the site of the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Welcome Reception, according to the PRCA.

The Wrangler NFR contestants will receive their back numbers. The National Finals traditionally features the top 15 in each standard PRCA event such as tie-down roping and saddle bronc riding and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing.

The reception is scheduled for Dec. 1, two days before the National Finals begins its 10-day run at Globe Life Field.

The reception begins at 6 p.m. and will be open to 2020 PRCA Convention attendees. Fans not attending the Nov. 30-Dec. 3 convention at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel and the Fort Worth Convention Center can purchase tickets to the reception for $30.

Rodeo school scheduled

A clinic for bareback and saddle bronc riders ages 13-and-over that will be produced by the Ace High Roughstock Academy organization for Oct. 23-25 at Texas Tech’s rodeo facilities in Lubbock. Tuition is free.

Bareback riders will be taught by Leighton Berry, a Weatherford cowboy who has qualified for the 2020 National Finals Rodeo, and former NFR qualifiers Wyatt Denny and Ryan Gray. Saddle bronc riders will be tutored by 2020 Wrangler NFR qualifiers Brody Cress, Isaac Diaz and Wyatt Casper. Casper, who lives near Miami, Texas, is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2020 saddle bronc riding world title race.

For information, visit acehighroughstockacad.com or the organization’s Facebook page or email the organizers at acehighroughstockacad@gmail.com.

PBR update

On the Professional Bull Riders’ circuit, competitors were scheduled to ride in an Unleash The Beast Tour stop this weekend in Nampa, Idaho, in the Boise area.

The Unleash The Beast is the PBR’s top tier tour. Last weekend, the tour stopped in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where three-time PBR world champion Silvano Alves, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, clinched the title at the earned $30,500. He was the only rider who made a qualified ride on all three bulls throughout the two-day show.

According to pbr.com, Alves moved up 14 places in the world standings during the Tulsa tour stop, to No. 25.

Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, has a commanding lead in the PBR world standings. The PBR 2020 world champion will receive a $1 million bonus on at the 2020 PBR World Finals in Arlington.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.