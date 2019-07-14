Other Sports

Wow! Sports world reacts to classic Wimbledon final as Djokovic beats Federer

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Switzerland’s Roger Federer in the men’s singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Now that was classic.

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a nearly five-hour, fifth-set tiebreaker to win the Wimbledon men’s final Sunday.

Djokovic, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, beat the 37-year-old Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3). It’s the longest singles final in Wimbledon history.

It’s Djokovic’s fifth Wimbledon title and 16th grand slam win. It’s the third time the eight-time champion beat Federer in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic is the first player since 1948 to save championship points in the final and win the match.

