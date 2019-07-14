Other Sports
Wow! Sports world reacts to classic Wimbledon final as Djokovic beats Federer
Now that was classic.
Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a nearly five-hour, fifth-set tiebreaker to win the Wimbledon men’s final Sunday.
Djokovic, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, beat the 37-year-old Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3). It’s the longest singles final in Wimbledon history.
It’s Djokovic’s fifth Wimbledon title and 16th grand slam win. It’s the third time the eight-time champion beat Federer in the Wimbledon final.
Djokovic is the first player since 1948 to save championship points in the final and win the match.
Comments