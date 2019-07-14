Wow! Sports world reacts to classic Wimbledon final as Djokovic beats Federer

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Switzerland’s Roger Federer in the men’s singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) AP PHOTO

Now that was classic.

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a nearly five-hour, fifth-set tiebreaker to win the Wimbledon men’s final Sunday.

Djokovic, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, beat the 37-year-old Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3). It’s the longest singles final in Wimbledon history.

It’s Djokovic’s fifth Wimbledon title and 16th grand slam win. It’s the third time the eight-time champion beat Federer in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic is the first player since 1948 to save championship points in the final and win the match.

Djokovic and Federer now at 9-9 in the #Wimbledon final. If they get to 12-12, we'll see the first final-set tiebreaker in tournament history in men's singles. https://t.co/YpRoQF9mud pic.twitter.com/2BoB0zN5Hd — TENNIS.com (@Tennis) July 14, 2019

Even after beating him in the #WimbledonFinal, Djokovic is still inspired by Federer pic.twitter.com/4240Wm3sYg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 14, 2019

Mirka Federer summed up every tennis fan watching the #WimbledonFinal! #bbctennis pic.twitter.com/FLRVD4xZ3c — BBC Tennis (@bbctennis) July 14, 2019