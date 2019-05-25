Ponder’s Moore bests 24-time PRCA world champion in tie-down roping

The Windy Ryon Memorial Roping is a familiar scene for Timber Moore. The six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier grew up near Ponder and attended the renowned roping during his youth.

The winner’s circle at the Ryon Roping also is a familiar place. Moore has stood there four out of the past five years as the result of winning the Invitational Tie-Down Roping titles in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Moore clinched the tie-down roping title at the 2019 edition Saturday in Fort Worth with a three-run time of 27.69 seconds. He earned $8,700.

Moore said a competitor wins by consistently drawing calves that help him post good times because the Invitational Roping consists of only three rounds.

“You can’t have a calf kick you,” he said. “You’ve got to get good starts, and you have to use every opportunity you have, as far as roping really good calves. Luckily, today I had three really good ones, made three good runs and got out of here with the win.”

Moore won the first round with an 8.64. His solid time of 10.34 in the second round helped him earn a berth in the finals where he turned in an 8.71 to seal the victory.

Former National Finals qualifier Hunter Herrin finished second with a three-run time of 27.95 behind Moore’s 27.69. Herrin earned $5,800.

Trevor Brazile, a 24-time PRCA world champion from Decatur, finished third with a 28.12. Brazile pocketed $3,480.

Moore grew up near Ponder and currently is from Aubrey. In 2004, he graduated from Ponder High School, which is about a 35-minute drive from the Windy Ryon Memorial Roping.

“It’s pretty much a home town roping for me,” Moore said. “I’ve been here lots when I was a kid with my dad. It’s just awesome to come back and have the luck that I’ve had.”

According to prorodeo.com, Moore joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2007. He has qualified for the Las Vegas-based Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2011 and from 2013 to 2017. Moore has more than $1 million in earnings on the PRCA circuit.

Tough Moore fared well in the 40-man Invitational Roping, he struggled in the match roping against defending PRCA world tie-down roping champion Caleb Smidt.

The match consisted of eight runs. Smith was ahead of Moore, 40.96 to 49.72 seconds, after four runs.

Moore turned in a sluggish time of 25.03 in the fifth round and Smidt turned in a 9.81. At that point, Smidt had the lead over Moore, 50.77 to 74.75, and never looked back.

In Round 8, Smidt finished with a 9.81. Moore’s time was 60 seconds because he had a no time.

After eight runs, Smidt edged Moore, 83.71 to 173.34, and received $5,000.

In the women’s break-away roping, Bradi Good of Abilene lassoed the title with an 11.31 on three runs and earned $2,290. Jackie Crawford of Stephenville finished second with a 12.01 and pocketed $1,418.

The Ryon Roping will conclude Sunday with steer roping. For the first time, the steer roping will be sanctioned by the PRCA and earnings will count toward the steer roping world title race and the PRCA world all-around standings.

PRCA chief executive officer George Taylor is scheduled to attend Sunday’s competition.

“The steer roping is a very unique part of our sport,” Taylor said in an interview at the Ryon Roping on Saturday. “As the sport moves and changes, it was a good addition for a great group of guys who are competing. So, we were glad to see that get sanctioned and be a part of their world championships.”