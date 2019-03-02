$2.35 million on the line at The American. Will conclude at AT&T Stadium on Sunday

When Junior Nogueira saddled up to compete in the RFD-TV’s The American, the enormity of AT&T Stadium was not a distraction.

“We just made a run like we practice at the house,” said Nogueira, a Stephenville cowboy who partnered with former Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Kaleb Driggers in the team roping event during Saturday night performance.

Nogueira, who roped the steer’s heels, and Driggers, who was the header, won the first round with a time of 4.78 seconds.

“It was a good steer and we both roped aggressive,” Nogueira said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

The sixth annual The American began its two-day run Saturday night. The second performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

The American is offering competitors $2.35 million, a world record payoff for a two-day rodeo.

But for the first time, some of the prize money earned at The American will count toward the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings in the men’s events such as team roping that are standard PRCA events.

After winning the first round, Nogueira and Driggers will advance to the second round, which is scheduled for Sunday. The top eight riders from the first round in each event advanced to Sunday’s show.

During Sunday’s performance, the top eight will compete in the second round. After that, the top four will advance to the final round. During the final, the riders with the best times and scores will win the event titles.

Nogueira has lots of experience at competing at big-time rodeos such as The American. He’s qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas the past five years. In 2016, he became the first Brazilian native to win a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association title in 2016 when he won the PRCA’s all-around buckle.

In tie-down roping event during The American’s Saturday night performance, 24-time world champion Trevor Brazile of Decatur earned a berth in Sunday’s second round as the result of finishing fourth in the Saturday’s first round with a 7.62. Jake Pratt, another cowboy who lives in Stephenville, won the first round with a 6.84.

In bareback riding, former National Finals Rodeo qualifiers Wyatt Denny and Ty Breuer tied for first in the first round after each cowboy turned in a score of 86.5. Breuer has had successful rides in high-profile Fort Worth area rodeos within the past month. On Feb. 9, he clinched the bareback riding title at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

Defending Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world champion Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla advanced to Sunday’s barrel racing second round after finishing fourth in the first round with a 14.508. On Feb. 9, Kinsel clinched the barrel racing title at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo. She also won the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo on Feb. 9. After all that, she’s ranked No. 1 in the WPRA’s 2019 barrel racing pro rodeo barrel racing world title race.

Kylie Weast, another cowgirl is from the South Texas town of Cotulla, won The American’s barrel racing first round with a 14.398.

In steer wrestling, Canadian Scott Guenthner will move onto the second round after winning the first round with a 4.48. Defending world champion Tyler Waguespack also made it to Sunday’s second round after finishing seventh in Round 1 with a 5.78.

In saddle bronc riding, 20-year-old Ryder Wright, the 2017 world champion, won the first round with an 89.5. Wright’s 41-year-old father, two-time world champion Cody Wright, finished second with an 87.25.

Unlike other events, advancing to bull riding second round was based on a two-ride aggregate score from The American Semifinals, which concluded Friday at Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards and The American’s Saturday night performance at AT&T Stadium. Chase Outlaw of Hamburg, Ark., led all bull riders with a two-ride score of 173.5 after turning in an 87.25 on Saturday night. Joao Ricardo Vieira of Decatur also advanced to Round 2 with a 168.5 after turning in an 88 on Saturday.

For the first time, The American is featuring women’s break-away roping. Sawyer Gilbert won the first round with a 2.22. Kelcie Chance finished second with a 2.49.