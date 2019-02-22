What brings in $10.4 million to the Fort Worth economy while serving 30,000 bananas?

The Cowtown Marathon is one of Fort Worth’s signature weekends with more than 24,000 racers competing in races of six distances that spread two days on Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of miles have been run in preparation for the event. Some runners will be simply trying to cross the finish line. Others will be going for personal bests or qualifying times into other notable races.

A reported $10.4 million is brought to the ecomony annually, according to a press release.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 41st annual event:

Date: Saturday and Sunday

Saturday races: 7 a.m. (10K); 8:30 a.m. (Adults 5K); 9 a.m. (Kids 5K).

Sunday races: 7 a.m. start for all races (ultra marathon, full marathon, half marathon)

Who: There will be runners from all 50 states and 11 countries this weekend

Health & Fitness Expo at Amon Carter Exhibit Hall at Will Rogers Memorial Center is open Friday 11:30 a.m. -- 7 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

Volunteers: The race has five full-time employees, but the race weekend sees more than 4,000 volunteers help put it all together. Fluid and medical stations are spaced out every 1.5 miles.

Police: More than 350 police officers will be working to do everything from cheer on racers to keeping traffic away from the course.

Refreshments: After finishing their respective races, runners will be provided plenty of refreshments. The post-race area will be stocked with 30,000 bananas; 50,000 cups of yogurt; 8,000 feet of bike rack; 270,000 gallons of water; 1,500 barricades; and 4,000 band-aids.

Maps of venue, parking, and courses are available at www.cowtownmarathon.org