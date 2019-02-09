Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Feb 9, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Saturday afternoon at the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 9, 2019.
Twenty-Eighth Performance
Bareback Riding: 1, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Knot Head. 2 (tie), Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., and Jesse Pope, Marshall, Mo., 83. 4, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 75.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 3.5 seconds. 2, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 5.0. 3, Cody Pratt, Pueblo, Colo., 5.2. 4, Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., 8.3.
Team Roping: 1, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., 4.6 seconds. 2, JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas, and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 5.2. 3, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 5.3. 4, Laramie Allen, Llano, Texas, and Jace Davis, Capitan, N.M., 5.8.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (three rides) 1, Kobyn Williams, De Berry, Texas, 74.5 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Silly Sam. 2, Peter White, Amarillo, Texas, 74. 3, Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, Mont., 62.
Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga., 9.2 seconds. 2, Clayton Eggers, Stephenville, Texas, 10.4. 3, Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 13.0.
Barrel Racing: 1, Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla., 16.31 seconds. 2, Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 16.52. 3, Ashley Schafer, Yoder, Wyo., 16.53. 4, Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 16.57.
Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Sage Kimzey, Strong City Okla., 82 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Royal Playboy. 2, Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore., 79.
Current Leaders
Bareback Riding: (first round winners) 1 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Willie Lounge, $3,293. 2 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah; Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., and Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 87.5, $1,866 each. 5, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 87, $768. 6, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 86, $549. 7, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5, $439. 8, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85, $329. (second round winners) 1, Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, 87 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Suga Boom Boom, $3,293. 2, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 85.5, $2,524. 3, Ty Typotat, Regina, Sask., 85, $1,866. 4, Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 84.5, $1,207. 5 (tie), Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, and Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., 84, $659 each. 7 (tie), Field, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, and Jesse Pope, Marshall, Mo., 83.5, $256 each. (third round winners) 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeos Rylee’s Raisin Cane, $3,293. 2, Champion, 85, $2,524. 3 (tie), Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., and Hardwick, 84.5, $1,527. 5, Colletti, 84, $768. 6 (tie), Pope and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 83, $493. 8, Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 82.5, $329. 6 (tie), Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore.;
(total on three) 1, Hardwick, 249.5 points. 2, Pope, 248.5. 3, Steven Peebles, 247.5. 4, Breuer, 247. 5 (tie), Bennett and Champion, 246. 7 (tie), Feild and Landingham, 245. 9 (tie), Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., and David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 244 each. 11, Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 243. 12, Montero and Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 239.5.
Steer Wrestling: (second round winners) 1, Stephen Culling, Fort Saint John, B.C., 3.3 seconds, $5,752.69. 2 (tie), Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, and Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 3.5, $4,627 each. 4 (tie), Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.6, $3,126 each. 6 (tie), Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., and Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.8, $1,626 each. 8, Taylor Gregg, Walla Walla, Wash., 3.9, $500.
(total on two) 1, Culling, 7.8 seconds. 2 (tie), Brendan Laye, Consort, Alberta, and Josh Clark, Warner, Okla., 8.3 each. 4, (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 each. 6, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 7. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.2. 8, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 9.3. 9 (tie), Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., and Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 9.6. 11, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 9.7. 12, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 9.8.
Team Roping: (first round winners) 1, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.8 seconds, $4,997 each. 2, Chace and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas, 4.9, $4,345 each. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0, $3,694 each. 4 (tie), Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore.; Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Daniel Braman IV, Victoria, Texas; and Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, and Jake Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 5.3, $2,390 each. 7 (tie), Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas; Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb.; and Adam Rose, Willard, Mo., and Jett Hillman, McAlester, Okla., 5.4, $380 each.
(second round winners)
1, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., $4,997 each. 2, (tie), Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas; Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Boogie Ray, Mabank, Texas; Derrick Begay, Seba Delkai, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz.; and Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 4.7, $3,368 each. 6 (tie), Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla.; and Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 4.8, $1,412 each. 8, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9, $435 each.
(total on two) 1, Kidd and Medlin, 10.1 seconds. 2, Rose and Hillman, 10.4. 3, Sherwood, and Worley, 10.6. 4, Parchman and Kasner, 11.2. 5, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 11.3. 6, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 11.4. 7, Pace Freed, Chubbuck, Idaho, and Jade Anderson, Genola, Utah, 11.7. 8 (tie), Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., and Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 12.1 each. 11, Masters and Harrison, 12.6. 12, Ty Bach, Millsap, Texas, and Trey Johnson, Stephenville, Texas, 13.3.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round winners) 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 88 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Cowboy Town, $4,696. 2, Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, 87.5, $3,600. 3 (tie), Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 84.5, $2,191 each. 5 (tie), Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, and Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 84, $939 each. 7, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5, $636. 8, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83, $235. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle, $4,696. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5, $3,600. 3, Thurston, 84, $2,661. 4 (tie), Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, and Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 83.5, $1,409 each. 6, Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 83, $783. 7 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas; Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., and Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5, $274 each.
(total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Diaz, 166.5. 4, Gordon, 166. 5, Jesse Wright, 165. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 164. 7, Jake Wright, 163.5. 8, Johnson, 163. 9, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 162.5. 10, Colton Carter, Nephi, Utah, 161. 11 (tie) Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., and Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas.
Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds, $6,413. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3, $4,476. 3 (tie), Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, B.C., and Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 8.4, $4,322 each. 5 (tie), Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah; Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, and Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 8.6, $2,230 each. 8 (tie), Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas; Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, and Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, 8.7, $186 each.
(total on two) 1, Clif Cooper, 16.9 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 17.1. 3, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 17.5. 4 (tie), Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, and Lucas, 17.1. 6, Robinson, 18.4. 7, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 18.7. 8, Jarrett, 18.8. 9, Caudle, 19.1. 10, Ross Tucker, Archer City, Texas, 19.2. 11, Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, 19.4. 12 (tie), Weldon Watson, Huntsville, Texas, and Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga., 19.5 each.
Barrel Racing: (second round leaders) 1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.33 seconds, $5,175. 2, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.36, $4,436. 3, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 16.37, $3,696. 4, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 16.43, $3,204. 5, (tie), Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, and Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.48, $2,218 each. 7, Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash., 16.49, $1,479. 8, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.51, $986. 9, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 16.53, $739. 10, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 16.54, $493.
(total on two) 1, Blanchard, 32.73. 2, Sharp, 32.84. 3, Kinsel, 33.01. 4, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 33.09. 5, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 33.10. 6, Rule, 33.13. 7, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 33.14. 8, Smith, 33.19. 9, Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 33.19. 10, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 33.20. 11, Brittany Pozzi Tonnozzi, Victoria, Texas, 33.22. 12, Alex Lang, Harper, Texas, 33.25.
Bull Riding: (first round) 1,
Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2 (tie), Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., and Foster McCraw, Grimes, Texas, 86 each. 4, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 85. 5 (tie), Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah; Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb.; Cain Smith, Pendleton, Ore., and Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5 each. 83. (second round) 1, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 89.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Risky Business, $5,469. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5, $4,193. 3, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 85, $3,099. 4 (tie), Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 84.5, $1,641 each. 6, Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84, $912. 7 (tie), Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.; Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., and Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C., 83, $425 each.
(total on two) 1, Wickett, 168.5. 2, Joe Frost, 165. 3, McCraw, 164. 4, J.T. Moore, Bryan, Texas, 162.5. 5, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 161.5. 6 (tie), Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, and Yeary, 160. 8, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 158. 9, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 156.5. 10, Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., 155. 11, Toby Collins, Stephenville, Texas, 147.5. 12, Dillon Tyner, Eaton, Colo., 144.5.
