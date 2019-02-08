Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Feb. 8, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Friday’s performances of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 8, 2019.
Twenty-sixth Performance
Bareback Riding: 1, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 87.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s War Rock. 2, Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, 87. 3, Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 85.5. 4, Ty Taypotat, Regina, Sask., 85.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Denell Henderson, Damascus, Ark., 5.2 seconds. 2, Harley Cole, Okotoks, Alberta, 5.7. 3, Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta, 6.9. 4, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 13.8.
Team Roping: 1(tie), Adam Rose, Willard, Mo., and Jeff Hillman, McAlester, Okla.; and Pace Freed, Chubbuck, Idaho, and Jade Anderson, Genola, Utah, 5.0 seconds each. 3, Chase Wiley, Charlotte, Texas, and Joel Galvan, Jr., Cotulla, Texas, 11.3. 4, Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., and Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas, 14.2.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (three rides) 1, Tate Thybo, Belle Fourche, S.D., 74 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Painted Joe. 2, Wyatt Hageman, Jay Em, Wyo., 73.5. 3, Taygen Schuelke, Newell, S.D., 71.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Colton Farquer, Oakdale, Calif., 9.7 seconds. 2 (tie), Luke Jeffries, Maricopa, Ariz., and Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, 10.0 seconds. 4, Logan Bird, Nanton, Alberta, 11.0.
Barrel Racing: 1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.33 seconds. 2, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 17.36. 3, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.51. 4, Alex Lang, Harper, Texas, 16.56.
Bull Riding:
(three rides) 1, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 79.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Ka-San. 2, Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 75.5. 3, Dylan Howland, Peck, Kan., 71.5.
Twenty-seventh Performance
Bareback Riding: 1, Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 82.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Wolverine. 2, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 81. 3, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 77.5 4, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 75.5.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Brendan Laye, Consort, Alberta, 4.3 seconds. 2 (tie), Josh Clark, Warner, Okla., and Ryan Swayze, Freedom, Okla., 4.5 each. 4 (tie), Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., and Jarek VanPetten, Meridian, Kan., 4.7 each.
Team Roping: (three times) 1, Max Kuttler, Pingree, Idaho, and Britt Newman, St. Anthony, Idaho, 7.1 seconds. 2, J.B. James Jr., Bennett, Colo., and Brock Hanson, Bennett, Colo., 7.8. 3, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 12.0.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (three rides) 1, Kobyn Williams, De Berry, Texas, 81.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s The Duke. 2, Josh Davison, Miles City, Mont., 78. 3, Peter White II, Amarillo, Texas, 71.5.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn., 9.7 seconds. 2, Tatum Miller, Malvern, Ark., 12.6. 3, Seth Emerson, Benton, La., 22.8.
Barrel Racing: 1, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 16.53 seconds. 2, Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas, 16.73. 3, Katelyn Scott, Odessa, Texas, 16.79. 4, Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, 16.90.
Bull Riding: 1, Foster McCraw, Grimes, Texas, 86 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Punt Return. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5. 3, Garrett Tribble, Slick, Okla., 76. 4, Dillon Tyner, Eaton, Colo., 71.
Current Leaders
Bareback Riding: (first round winners) 1 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Willie Lounge, $3,293. 2 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah; Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., and Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 87.5, $1,866 each. 5, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 87, $768. 6, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 86, $549. 7, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5, $439. 8, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85, $329. (second round winners) 1, Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, 87 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Suga Boom Boom, $3,293. 2, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 85.5, $2,524. 3, Ty Typotat, Regina, Sask., 85, $1,866. 4, Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 84.5, $1,207. 5 (tie), Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, and Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., 84, $659 each. 7 (tie), Field, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, and Jesse Pope, Marshall, Mo., 83.5, $256 each. (third round) 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeos Rylee’s Raisin Cane. 2, Champion, 85. 3, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 84.5. 4, Colletti, 84. 5, Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 82.5. 6 (tie), Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore.; Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., and Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 82 each. (total on three) 1, Steven Peebles, 247.5 points. 2 (tie), Bennett and Champion, 246. 4 (tie), Field and Landingham, 245. 6, Biglow and David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 244 each. 8, Wisehart, 243.
Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Stephen Culling, Fort Saint John, B.C., 3.3 seconds. 2, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5. 3 (tie), Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.6 each. 5 (tie), Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., and Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.8 each. 7, Taylor Gregg, Walla Walla, Wash., 3.9. 8 (tie), Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, and Jarrett New, Wimberley, Texas, 4.0 each. (total on two) 1, Culling, 7.8 seconds. 2 (tie), Brendan Laye, Consort, Alberta, and Josh Clark, Warner, Okla., 8.3. 4, (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 each. 6, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 7. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.2. 8, Boots, 9.3.
Team Roping: (first round) 1, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.8 seconds. 2, Chace and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas, 4.9. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0. 4 (tie), Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore.; Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Daniel Braman IV, Victoria, Texas; and Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, and Jake Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 5.3 each. 7 (tie), Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas; Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb.; and Adam Rose, Willard, Mo., and Jett Hillman, McAlester, Okla., 5.4 each. (second round)
1 (tie), Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas; Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Boogie Ray, Mabank, Texas; Derrick Begay, Seba Delkai, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz.; and Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 4.7 seconds each. 5 (tie), Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla.; and Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 4.8 each. 7, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 8 (tie), Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla.; Rose and Hillman; and Pace Freed, Chubbuck, Idaho, and Jade Anderson, Genola, Utah, 5.0 each. (total on two) 1, Kidd and Medlin, 10.1 seconds. 2, Rose and Hillman, 10.4. 3, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.,10.6. 4, Parchman and Kasner, 11.2. 5, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 11.3. 6, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 11.4. 7, Freed and Anderson, 11.7. 8 (tie), Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., and Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 12.1 each.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 88 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Cowboy Town. 2, Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, 87.5. 3 (tie), Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 84.5 each. 5 (tie), Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, and Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 84 each. 7, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 8, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 3, Thurston, 84. 4 (tie), Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, and Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 83.5 each. 6, Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 83. 7 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas; Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., and Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5 each. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Diaz, 166.5. 4, Gordon, 166. 5, Jesse Wright, 165. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 164. 7, Jake Wright, 163.5. 8, Johnson, 163.
Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3 (tie), Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, B.C., and Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 8.4 each. 5 (tie), Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah; Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, and Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 8.6 each. 8 (tie), Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas; Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, and Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, 8.7 each. (total on two) 1, Clif Cooper, 16.9 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 17.1. 3, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 17.5. 4 (tie), Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, and Lucas, 17.1. 6, Robinson, 18.4. 7, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 18.7. 8, Jarrett, 18.8.
Barrel Racing: (second round leaders) 1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.33 seconds. 2, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.36. 3, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 16.37. 4, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 16.43. 5, (tie), Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, and Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.48 each. 7, Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash., 16.49. 8, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.51. (total on two) 1, Blanchard, 32.73. 2, Sharp, 32.84. 3, Kinsel, 33.01. 4, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 33.09. 5, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 33.10. 6, Rule, 33.13. 7, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 33.14. 8, Smith, 33.19.
Bull Riding: (first round) 1,
Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2 (tie), Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., and Foster McCraw, Grimes, Texas, 86 each. 4, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 85. 5 (tie), Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah; Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb.; Cain Smith, Pendleton, Ore., and Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5 each. 83. (second round) 1, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 89.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Risky Business. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5. 3, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 85. 4 (tie), Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 84.5 each. 6, Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84. 7 (tie), Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.; Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., and Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C., 83. (total on two) 1, Wickett, 168.5. 2, Joe Frost, 165. 3, McCraw, 164. 4, J.T. Moore, Bryan, Texas, 162.5. 5 (tie), Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, and Yeary, 160. 7, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 158. 8, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 156.5.
