Saddle bronc rider sitting pretty entering PRCA final at Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo

For saddle bronc rider Sterling Crawley, it’s a good thing that every competitor who qualifies for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas receives $10,000 at the beginning of the 10-day show.

The $10,000 up front turned out to be the only check that Crawley received at the 2018 NFR in December. He made only five qualified rides at the Las Vegas championships, but never once placed.

But at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo, Crawley has finished in the money and is expected to earn more. On Jan. 24, he clinched the bronc riding title and earned $10,000 at the Stock Show’s Rodeo X, a single performance show that featured credentialed competitors.

“It was kind of a win-win because I didn’t have the greatest [National] Finals,” Crawley said of winning $10,000 in Fort Worth. In addition to winning Rodeo X, Crawley, a former Stephenville resident who lives in Huntsville, also could earn more substantial prize money at the Stock Show’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association show, which began Jan. 25 and concludes with a final round on Saturday night at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

The final performance is sold out. It will be the last Stock Show Rodeo performance in the coliseum. The Stock Show has held rodeo performances in the coliseum since 1944. Next year, the rodeos will be conducted in the new Dickies Arena.

Crawley will enter the final with a great chance of clinching the saddle bronc riding title. He has a remarkable two-ride aggregate score of 168.

Crawley also has an attention-grabbing second-round score of 86.5, which probably will earn him a nice check when the round concludes during the Saturday afternoon performance.

The finals qualifying rounds in each event concludes Saturday afternoon. At that point, the top 12 in each event will advance to the Saturday night final round.

If Crawley places high in the second round, the final and the average (for finishing with a prize winning aggregate score), he could earn more than $10,000, which will count toward qualifying for the 2019 National Finals.

The final will feature an array of other high-profile competitors.

The tie-down roping title race could be a showdown between two brothers who each stand a great chance of finishing No. 1. Clif Cooper of Decatur, a former National Finals qualifier, is a favorite. He will enter the final with remarkable two-run aggregate time of 16.9 seconds. But his younger brother, Tuf Cooper, the 2017 world all-around champion who is from Weatherford and Decatur, will enter the final with a 17.1.

In barrel racing, defending world champion Hailey Kinsel could finish strongly. During the Friday afternoon show, she turned in a speedy time of 16.33 and has a 33.01 on two runs.

In bareback riding, former National Finals Rodeo qualifier Steven Peebles has a three-ride score of 247.5. Former NFR qualifiers Caleb Bennett and Richmond Champion, who each have a 246, also could win.

In steer wrestling, Stephen Culling will enter the final with a 7.8 on two runs and has a chance to finish No. 1. Marcos Theriot and Jace Melvin, who each have an 8.2 on two runs, also could win.

In team roping, Cory Kidd V and Logan Medlin have a great chance of winning. They will enter the final with a two-run time of 10.1.

In bull riding, Garrett Wickett, who has a 168.5 on two rides, has a chance to win the title in the rodeo’s most dangerous event. Former NFR qualifier Joe Frost, who has a 165, also has a shot.