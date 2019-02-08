Payback on USA’s mind as it competes in global bull riding competition at AT&T Stadium

When a team of cowboy athletes from the United States competed at a Professional Bull Riders Global Cup last year in Sydney, Australia, the U.S. came in fourth.

The sluggish finish came a year after Team USA won the inaugural Global Cup in Edmonton, Alberta.

With all that in mind, U.S. competitors will attempt to avenge the disappointing finish in Sydney during the 2019 Professional Bull Riders Global Cup USA, which is scheduled for Saturday (6:45 p.m.) and Sunday (12:45 p.m.) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The United States has the Global Cup’s home nation advantage, an augmented roster of 14 riders instead of seven. But instead of designating the 14 riders for one team, the U.S. has opted to have two teams of seven riders each for the first time at a Global Cup. The other competing nations—Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Canada—each can have only one team consisting of seven members.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

The U.S. teams are the Eagles and the Wolves. The Wolves are exclusively comprised of Native Americans such as Ryan Dirteater, who won last week’s PBR show in Oklahoma City on Unleash The Beast, the association’s top tier tour.

The Eagles are loaded with talented riders such as former PBR world champions Cooper Davis (2016), Jess Lockwood (2017) and Sage Kimzey, a four-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association buckle winner.

The Eagles’ coach is two-time PBR world champion Justin McBride, who said U.S. team members will attempt to rebound from the disappointing finish down under.

“It’s always a good motivator when you’re coming off of a loss,” McBride said. “Whether it’s a team or individually, if you get bucked off, you want to do good the next time.”

McBride said U.S. competitors will be determined to ride well for their country.

“When you put your country, when you involve that, it gives a guy a sense of pride,” he said. “In a team concept, knowing that you have six other guys on the back of the chutes depending on you to do your part, guys tend to reach down. Real champions tend to reach down a little bit deeper and give a lot more.”

PBR chief executive officer Sean Gleason said national pride will be a factor.

“When these guys finish a successful ride at any other event, it’s like OK, great, that’s one of 15 or 20 on the night,” Gleason said. “But here [at the Global Cup], when there’s a successful ride, they’re throwing their hats in the arena, they’re jumping and celebrating. It’s really how people should react after every successful bull ride, but it’s really on steroids at the Global Cup.”

Team Mexico could benefit from two-time PBR Mexico champion Juan Carlos Contreras, who competed at Global Cups in Edmonton and Sydney. In 2018, Contreras also competed in the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas where he turned in a career high score of 89 in Round 3 on a bull named rode Texas Comfort Air’s First Blood (Cooper/ Scruggs Bucking Bulls).

Team Mexico also has Francisco Garcia Torres, who competed at the Las Vegas-based PBR World Finals last year. Torres also competed at the 2018 Global Cup in Sydney where he recorded one of the nation’s six 8-second efforts, covering a bull named Domino Effect (Dunne Bucking Bulls) for 81.5 points.

Team Mexico’s coach is Gerardo Venegas, who was the first Mexican-born rider to reach the PBR World Finals. Venegas qualified for the 2003 PBR World Finals in Las Vegas and again in 2005 when he finished 14th in the average race.

Team Brazil will include 2018 PBR world champion Kaique Pacheco, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur. The Global Cup will be Pacheco’s first event since tearing his MCL/PCL at the 2018 PBR World Finals at Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena. He will attempt to lead Team Brazil again after helping the nation clinch the title in Sydney. By staying on all four bulls he faced in Australia, Pacheco also won the individual aggregate title at the 2018 Global Cup.

Team Canada has finished third at Global Cups in Edmonton and Sydney. At Global Cup USA, Team Canada coach Aaron Roy will become first athlete to both ride and coach at a Global Cup. Roy also will most likely become the first Canadian bull rider to surpass $1 million in PBR career earnings this weekend.

Team Australia once again will feature the brother duo of Lachlan and Cliff Richardson. The Aussie’s coach is Troy Dunn, who in 1998 clinched the PBR world title while living in Stephenville at the time.

Gleason said each team will arrive at the Global Cup with lots of determination.

“I think every team that I’ve seen so far is coming with blood in their eyes and ready to win,” he said. “I’ve ran into to all of them and there’s isn’t one that does not think that they’re ready and going to win it. It’s that national pride and comradery that makes this event so different and unique that all of the others.”