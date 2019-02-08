Local gymnast wins All-Around at the Texas Tough Invitational

Brooklynn Clapp, who trains out of Impact Athletic Training Center in Aledo, won the All-Around at the Texas Tough Invitational in Arlington on Feb. 1 with a score of 36.125.

Clapp also placed first on bars (9.15), 2nd on vault (9.4), 4th on beam (8.55), and 4th on floor (9.075).

She did all of this after have double knee surgery in 2017. Clapp got back into shape by practicing 29 hours a week.

Brooklynn’s goals are to qualify to level 9 Westerns, which will be held in Washington DC in May. She hopes to receive a gymnastics scholarship from OU or UCLA.