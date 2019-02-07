Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Feb. 7, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Thursday’s performances of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 7, 2019.

Twenty-fourth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 82 points on Western Rodeos’ Box Car. 2, Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 80. 3, Hunter Carlson, Thayne, Wyo., 76. 4, Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla., 74.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Carson Good, Long Valley, S.D., 4.7 seconds. 2, Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas, 5.4. 3, Jay Williamson, Iowa, La., 6.3. 4, A.D. Davis II, Grand Cane, La., 6.7.

Team Roping: 1, Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, and Jade Corkill Fallon, Nev., 9.2 seconds. 2, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 9.4. 3, Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Daniel Braman IV, Victoria, Texas, 11.4. 4, Cory Clark, Stephenville, Texas, and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn., 14.4.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Colton Carter, Nephi, Utah, 81.5 points on Western Rodeos’ Basket Case. 2, Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 80. 3, Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 70. 4, Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev., 69.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Billy Hamilton, Stigler, Okla., 10.2 seconds. 2, Cole Bailey, Okmulgee, Okla., 11.6. 3, Joseph Gementz, Hermleigh, Texas, 19.0. 4, Logan Harkey, Abilene, Texas, 20.5.

Barrel Racing: 1, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 16.43 seconds. 2, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 16.66. 3, Lisa Thornton, Plum, Texas, 16.83. 4, Lesley Casper, Pampa, Texas, 17.03.

Bull Riding: (no qualified rides)

Twenty-fifth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 83 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Painted J. 2, Jesse Pope, Marshall, Mo., 82. 3, Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 81.5. 4, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 77.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jarrett New, Wimberly, Texas, 4.0 seconds. 2, Grady Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 5.0. 3, Ross Mosher, Augusta, Mont., 6.9. 4, Cade Staton, Jonesboro, Texas, 7.9.

Team Roping: 1, Adam Rose, Willard, Mo., and Jett Hillman, McAlester, Okla., 5.4 seconds. 2, Pace Freed, Chubbuck, Idaho, and Jade Anderson, Genola, Utah, 6.7. 3, Rhett Anderson, Anabella, Utah, and Kasper Roy, Mossleigh, Alberta, 8.1. 4, Manny Egusquiza Jr., Marianna, Fla., and Dustin Searcy, Weatherford, Texas, 8.6.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Colton Carter, Nephi, Utah, 79.5 points on Pickett Rodeo’s Faded Fame. 2, Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo., 79. 3 (tie), Brady Hill, Onida, S.D., and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 74.

Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Seth Crain, Moore, Texas, 9.1 seconds. 2, Weldon Watson, Huntsville, Texas, 10.1. 3, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 12.1.

Barrel Racing: 1, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 16.54 seconds. 2, Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., 16.67. 3, Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla., 16.72. 4, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.78.

Bull Riding: 1, Foster McCraw, Grimes, Texas, 86 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s bull #1504. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5. 3, Garrett Tribble, Slick, Okla., 76. 4, Dillon Tyner, Eaton, Colo., 71.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Willie Lounge. 2 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, and Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 87.5 each. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 87. 5, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 86. 6, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 7, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 8 (tie), Hunter Carlson, Thayne, Wyo., and Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 84 (second round) 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 85.5 points on Pickett Rodeo’s Night Crawler. 2, Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 84.5. 3 (tie), Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, and Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., 84 each. 5 (tie), Feild and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 83.5 each. 7, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 83. 8, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. (third round) 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeos Rylee’s Raisin Cane. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 3, Steven Peebles, 84.5. 4, Colletti, 84. 5, Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 82.5. 6 (tie), Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore.; Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., and Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 82 each. (total on three) 1, Steven Peebles, 247.5 points. 2 (tie), Bennett and Champion, 246. 4 (tie), Field and Landingham, 245. 6, Biglow and David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 244 each. 8, Wisehart, 243.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Stephen Culling, Fort Saint John, B.C., 3.3 seconds. 2, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5. 3 (tie), Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.6 each. 5 (tie), Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., and Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.8 each. 7, Taylor Gregg, Walla Walla, Wash., 3.9. 8 (tie), Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, and Jarrett New, Wimberley, Texas, 4.0 each. (total on two) 1, Culling, 7.8 seconds. 2 (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 each. 4, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 5. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.2. 6, Boots, 9.3. 7 (tie), Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., and Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 9.6

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.8 seconds. 2, Chace and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas, 4.9. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0. 4 (tie), Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore.; Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Daniel Braman IV, Victoria, Texas; and Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, and Jake Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 5.3 each. 7 (tie), Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas; Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb.; and Adam Rose, Willard, Mo., and Jett Hillman, McAlester, Okla., 5.4 each. (second round) 1 (tie), Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas; Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Boogie Ray, Mabank, Texas; Derrick Begay, Seba Delkai, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz.; and Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 4.7 seconds each. 5 (tie), Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla.; and Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 4.8 each. 7, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 8, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 5.0. (total on two) 1, Kidd and Medlin, 10.1 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.,10.6. 3, Parchman and Kasner, 11.2. 4, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 11.3. 5, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 11.4. 6 (tie), Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., and Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 12.1 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 88 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Cowboy Town. 2, Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, 87.5. 3 (tie), Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 84.5 each. 5 (tie), Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, and Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 84 each. 7, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 8, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 3, Thurston, 84. 4 (tie), Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, and Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 83.5 each. 6, Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 83. 7 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas; Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., and Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5 each. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Diaz, 166.5. 4, Gordon, 166. 5, Jesse Wright, 165. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 164. 7, Jake Wright, 163.5. 8, Chet Johnson, 163.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3 (tie), Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, B.C., and Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 8.4 each. 5 (tie), Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah; Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, and Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 8.6 each. 8 (tie), Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas; Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, and Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 8.7 each. (total on two) 1, Clif Cooper, 16.9 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 17.1. 3, Durfey, 17.5. 4 (tie), Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, and Lucas, 17.1. 6, Robinson, 18.4. 7, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 18.7. 8, Jarrett, 18.8.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.22 seconds, $5,175. 2, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 16.43, $4,436. 3, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48, $3.696. 4, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49, $3,204. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53, $2,664. 6 (tie), Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., and Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58, $1,725 each. 8, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 16.59, $986. 9. (tie), Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, and Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., 16.60, $616 each. (second round leaders) 1, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 16.37 seconds. 2, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 16.43. 3, (tie), Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, and Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.48 each. 5, Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash., 16.49. 6, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 16.54. 7, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.61. 8, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 16.66. (total on two) 1, Langdon, 33.09. 2, Hillman, 33.10. 3, Rule, 33.13. 4, Schuster, 33.14. 5, Smith, 33.19. 6, Pozzi Tonozzi, 33.22. 7, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 33.27. 8, Bangart, 33.39.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2 (tie), Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., and Foster McCraw, Grimes, Texas, 86 each. 4, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 85. 5 (tie), Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah; Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb.; Cain Smith, Pendleton, Ore., and Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5 each. 83. (second round) 1, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 89.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Risky Business. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5. 3, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 85. 4 (tie), Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 84.5 each. 6, Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84. 7 (tie), Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.; Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., and Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C., 83. (total on two) 1, Wickett, 168.5. 2, J.T. Moore, Bryan, Texas, 162.5. 3 (tie), Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, and Yeary, 160. 5, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 158. 6, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 156.5. 7, Bowen, 155. 8, Toby Collins, Stephenville, Texas, 147.5.