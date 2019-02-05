Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Feb. 5, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Tuesday’s performances of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 5, 2019.

Twentieth Performance Bareback Riding: 1, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 81 points on Western Rodeos’ Easy Chair. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 79.5. 3, Kash Wilson, Gooding, Idaho, 79. 4, Brian Brown, La Barge, Wyo., 74.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Stephen Culling, Fort Saint John, B. C., 3.3 seconds. 2, Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 4.4. 3, Myles Neighbors, Benton, Ark., 5.8. 4, Sam Dixon, Lockesburg, Ark., 15.7.

Team Roping: (three times) 1, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 4.8 seconds. 2, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 5.8. 3, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, and Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gardnerville, Utah, 20.0.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 83.5 points on Western Rodeos’ Jet Liner. 2, Chet Johnson, Sheridan, Wyo., 83. 3, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5. 4 (tie), Houston Brown, Miles City, Mont., and Preston Burr, Stratford, Texas, 78 each.

Tie-Down Roping: (one time) 1, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 9.1 seconds. Barrel Racing: 1, Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 16.64 seconds. 2, Shea-Lynn Leach, Gunter, Texas, 16.87. 3, Ryann Pedone, Decatur, Texas, 16.89. 4, Heidi Tillard, Douglas, Wyo., 16.93.

Bull Riding: 1, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 85 points on Western Rodeos’ Gangster. 2, Ty Wainwright, Albany, La., 79. 3 (tie), Kyle Brown, Didsbury, Alberta, and Toby Collins, Stephenville, Texas, 69 each.

Twenty-first Performance

Bareback Riding: (three rides) 1, Clayton BIglow, Clements, Calif., 82 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Elwood. 2, Brian Brown, La Barge, Wyo., 78. 3, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 77.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla., 4.3 seconds. 2, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.6. 3, Cyler Dowling, Newell, S.D., 7.4. 4, Brother Loud, Kaufman, Texas, 15.1.

Team Roping: 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 5.4 seconds. 2, Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, and Paden Bray, Granbury, Texas, 5.5. 3, Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 5.7. 4, Ryan Reed, Modesto, Calif., and Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif., 6.6.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 82 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Thunder. 2, Lane Watt, Irma, Alberta, 79.5. 3, Preston Kafka, Wagner, S.D., 71.5. 4, Jake Burwash, Nanton, Alberta, 63.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Kass Kayser, Ellensburg, Wash., 11.1 seconds. 2, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 12.7. 3, Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss., 12.9. 4, Reid Zapalac, Smithville, Texas, 24.2.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 16.59 seconds. 2, Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla., 16.72. 3, Kathy Petska, Turlock, Calif., 16.82. 4, Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., 16.86.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Silvano Alves, Deatur, Texas, 78.5 on Rafter G Rodeo’s bull #67. 2, Jake Smith, LaSalle, Colo., 66.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Willie Lounge. 2 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, and Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 87.5 each. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 87. 5, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 86. 6, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 5, 85. (second round) 1 (tie), Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, on Silver Creek Rodeo’s Plastic Fantastic and Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., on Frontier Rodeo’s Sweet Medicine, 84 points each. 3 (tie), Feild and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 83.5 each. 5, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 83. 6, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. (third round) 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeos Rylee’s Raisin Cane. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 3, Steven Peebles, 84.5. 4, Colletti, 84. 5, Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 82.5. 6 (tie), Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 82 each. (total on three) 1, Steven Peebles, 247.5 points. 2 (tie), Bennett and Champion, 246. 4 (tie), Field and Landingham, 245. 6, Biglow and David Peebles, 244 each.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Stephen Culling, Fort Saint John, B.C., 3.3 seconds. 2, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5. 3 (tie), Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.6 each. 5 (tie), Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., and Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.8 each. (total on two) 1, Culling, 7.8 seconds. 2 (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 each. 4, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 5. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.2. 6, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 9.3.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.8 seconds. 2, Chace and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas, 4.9. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0. 4, Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 5.3. 5 (tie), Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, and Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 5.4 each. (second round) 1 (tie), Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas; and Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Boogie Ray, Mabank, Texas, 4.7 seconds each. 3 (tie), Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla.; and Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 4.8 each. 5, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 6, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 5.0. (total on two) 1, Kidd and Medlin, 10.1 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.,10.6. 3, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 11.3. 4, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 11.4. 5 (tie), Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., and Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 12.1 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 88 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Cowboy Town. 2, Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, 87.5. 3 (tie), Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 84.5 each. 5 (tie), Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, and Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 84 each. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 3, Thurston, 84. 4 (tie), Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, and Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 83.5 each. 6, Chet Johnson, Sheridan, Wyo., 83. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Diaz, 166.5. 4, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 166. 5, Jesse Wright, 165. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 164.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3 (tie), Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, B.C., and Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 8.4 each. 5 (tie), Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah; Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, and Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 8.6 each. (total on two) 1, Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 16.9 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 17.1. 3, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 17.5. 4 (tie), Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, and Lucas, 17.1. 6, Robinson, 18.4.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.22 seconds, $5,175. 2, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 16.43, $4,436. 3, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48, $3.696. 4, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49, $3,204. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53, $2,664. 6 (tie), Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., and Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58, $1,725 each. 8, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 16.59, $986. 9. (tie), Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, and Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., 16.60, $616 each.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 85. 3 (tie), Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, and Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84.5 each. 5, Jacob O’Mara, Baton Rouge, La., 83.5. 6, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. (second round) 1, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 89.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Risky Business. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5. 3, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 85. 4 (tie), Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 84.5 each. 6, Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84. (total on two) 1, Wickett, 168.5. 2, J.T. Moore, Bryan, Texas, 162.5. 3 (tie), Askey and Yeary, 160. 5, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 158. 6, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 156.5.