Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Feb. 4, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Monday’s performances of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 4, 2019.

Eighteenth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeos Rylee’s Raisin Cane. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 3, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 84.5. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 80.

Steer Wrestling: (two times) 1, Trevor Haake, Grand Island, Neb., 4.6 seconds. 2, Timmy Sparing, Helena, Mont., 6.2.

Team Roping: 1 (tie), Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas; and Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 5.3 seconds each. 3, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 9.1. 4, Chace and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas, 11.4.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 83.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rambo. 2, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 80.5. 3, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 75. 4, Treyson Antonick, Overton, Texas, 72.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 8.6 seconds. 2, Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, 8.7. 3, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 10.3. 4, Cooper Matthews, Cleburn, Texas, 11.7.

Barrel Racing: 1, Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, 16.77 seconds. 2, Wendy Suhn, Hermosa, S.D., 16.79. 3, Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 16.83. 4, Haley Wolfe, Flora Vista, N.M., 16.91.

Bull Riding: 1, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 89.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Risky Business. 2, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 84.5. 3, Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C., 83. 4, Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas, 80.5.

Nineteenth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 87.5 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Black Ice. 2, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 86. 3, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 82.5. 4, Brian Bown, La Barge, Wyo., 79.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 5.2 seconds. 2, Hunter Crawford, Mount Hope, Kan., 5.3. 3, Eric Talley, Keatchie, La., 5.5. 4, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 14.0.

Team Roping: 1, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, and Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gardnerville, Nev., 6.0 seconds. 2, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., 6.3. 3, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 7.8. 4, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 9.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 84 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Wall Street. 2 (tie), Jacob Lewis, Stephenville, Texas, and Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 80 each. 4, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 79.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 8.8. 2, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 10.2. 3, Justin Smith, Leesville, La., 12.3. 4, Sam Dixon, Lockesburg, Ark., 14.3.

Barrel Racing: 1, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 16.62 seconds. 2, Cheyenne Allan, Mabton, Wash., 16.84. 3, Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn., 16.87. 4, Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash., 16.90.

Bull Riding: 1, Jacob O’Mara, Baton Rouge, La., 83.5 on Four Star Rodeo’s Blizzard. 2, Dustin Bouquet, Bourg, La., 80. 3, Toby Collins, Stephenville, Texas, 78.5. 4, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 75.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Willie Lounge. 2 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, and Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 87.5 each. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 87. 5, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 86. 6, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 5, 85. (second round) 1 (tie), Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, on Silver Creek Rodeo’s Plastic Fantastic and Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., on Frontier Rodeo’s Sweet Medicine, 84 points each. 3 (tie), Feild and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 83.5 each. 5, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 83. 6, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. (third round) 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeos Rylee’s Raisin Cane. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 3, Peebles, 84.5. 4, Colletti, 84. 5, Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 82.5. 6, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 82. (total on three) 1, Peebles, 247.5 points. 2 (tie), Bennett and Champion, 246. 4 (tie), Field and Landingham, 245. 6, Rutherford, 238.5.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5 seconds. 2 (tie), Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.6 each. 4, Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., and Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.8 each. 6, Taylor Gregg, Walla Walla, Wash., 3.9. (total on two) 1 (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 seconds each. 3, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 4. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.2. 5, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 9.3. 6, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 9.6.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.8 seconds. 2, Chace and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas, 4.9. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0. 4, Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 5.3. 5 (tie), Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; and Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 5.4 each. (second round) 1 (tie), Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas; and Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Boogie Ray, Mabank, Texas, 4.7 seconds each. 3, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.8. 4, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 5, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 5.0. 6, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1. (total on two) 1, Kidd and Medlin, 10.1 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.,10.6. 3, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 11.3. 4, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4. 5 (tie), Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; and Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 12.1 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 88 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Cowboy Town. 2, Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, 87.5. 3 (tie), Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 84.5 each. 5 (tie), Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, and Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 84 each. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 3, Thurston, 84. 4, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 83.5 seconds. 5 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, and Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 82.5. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Diaz, 166.5. 4, Gordon, 166. 5, Jesse Wright, 165. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 164.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3 (tie), Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, B.C., and Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 8.4 each. 5 (tie), Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah; Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, and Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 8.6 each. (total on two) 1, Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 16.9 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 17.1. 3 (tie), Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, and Lucas, 17.1. 5, Robinson, 18.4. 6, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 18.7.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.22 seconds. 2, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 16.43. 3, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48. 4, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53. 6 (tie), Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., and Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58 each. 8 (tie), Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, and Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., 16.60 each.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 85. 3 (tie), Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, and Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84.5 each. 5, Jacob O’Mara, Baton Rouge, La., 83.5. 6, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. (second round) 1, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 89.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Risky Business. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5. 3 (tie), Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 84.5 each. 5, Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84. 6 (tie), Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.; Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., and Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C., 83 each. (total on two) 1, Wickett, 168.5. 2, J.T. Moore, Bryan, Texas, 162.5. 3, Askey, 160. 4, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 158. 5, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 156.5, 6, Bowen, 155.