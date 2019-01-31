Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Jan. 31, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Thursday’s performance of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 31, 2019.

10th Performance Bareback Riding: 1, Wyatt Bloom, Bozeman, Mont., 77 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Witchy Woman. 2 (tie), Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas, and Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 76.5 each. 4, Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo., 76.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., 3.8 seconds. 2, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 4.2. 3, Austin Eller, Glendo, Wyo., 4.8. 4, Cutter DeHart, Laramie, Wyo., 7.0.

Team Roping: (three times) 1, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.8 seonds. 2, Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., 5.3. 3, Ty Bach, Millsap, Texas, and Trey Johnson, Weatherford, Texas, 5.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Scott Davis, Mobile, Ala., 78.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Native Fringe. 2, Curtis Garton, Boxholm, Iowa, 76.5. 3, Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, 71. 4, Parker Fleet, Axtell, Texas, 60.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Kyle Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 9.5 seconds. 2, Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 10.6. 3, Jayce Johnson, Wallis, Texas, 15.2. 4, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 18.6.

Barrel Racing: 1, Haley Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.68 seconds. 2, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 16.70. 3, Brittney Barnett, Joliet, Mont., 16.86. 4, Molly Childers, Mead, Okla., 17.04.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 84.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Beast of Burden. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 83.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 3, Tyler Johnson, Burneyville, Okla., 83.5. 4, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 82. 5, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 79.5. 6 (tie), Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., and Wyatt Bloom, Bozeman, Mont., 77. (second round) 1 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Night Lizard and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s River Bugs, 83.5 points each. 3, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. 3, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 80.5. 5, BoDell Jessen, Altamont, Utah, 78.5. 6, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 77.5. (third round) 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sunrise. 2, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 81.5. 3, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 78.5. 4 (tie), Travis Chapman, Bastrop, La., and Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., 78. 6, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 77. (total on three) 1, Feild, 245 points. 2, Ratliff, 235. 3, Moore, 232. 4, Hansen, 231. 5, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 227.5. 6, Bourgeois, 223.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5 seconds. 2, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 3.6. 3, Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., 4, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 4.0. 5, Cade Austin Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 4.1. 6, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 4.2. (total on two) 1 tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 seconds each. 3, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 4. Lewis, 9.2. 5, Boots, 9.3. 6, Brandon Harrison, Port Arthur, Texas, 9.9.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.4. 3 (tie), Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz.; Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas; and Brye Crites, Afton, Okla., and Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., 5.8. 6, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 6.3. (second round) 1, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.8. 3, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 4, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1. 5, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.2. 6, Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., 5.3. (total on two) 1, Sherwood and Worley, 10.6 seconds. 2, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4. 3, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 12.1. 4, Ty Bach, Millsap, Texas, and Trey Johnson, Weatherford, Texas, 13.3. 5, Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 13.8. 6, Egusquiza and Koontz, 15.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 84.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Golden Glow. 2, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84. 3, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 4, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82, 5, (tie) Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., and Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 81.5. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2, Thurston, 84. 3 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, and Colt Gordon, 82.5. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Gordon, 166. 4, Hay, 164. 5 (tie), Sonnier and Casper, 160.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3, Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.7. 4, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corinne, Utah, 9.0. 5, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 9.2. 6, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 9.4. (total on two) 1, Caudle, 19.1 seconds. 2, Smith, 19.8. 3 (tie), Lewis and Santos, 20.0. 5, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 20.6. 6, Kyle Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 21.4.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48 seconds. 2, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49. 3, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53. 4 (tie), Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., and Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58. 6, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 16.62.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. 3, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 82.5. 4, J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 80.5. 5, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 77.5. 6, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 78. (second round) 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash. 2, Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 84.5. 3, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 83. 4, Moore, 82. 5, Cullen Telfer, Thonotosassa, Fla., 81. 6, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 80.5. (total on two) 1, Moore, 162.5. 2, Askey, 160. 3, Duncan, 158. 4, Williams, 156.5 (on one) 5, Mason, 89, 6, Campbell, 87.5.