Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo: Jan. 27, 2019

By William Wilkerson

January 27, 2019 10:31 PM

The following are unofficial results from Sunday’s performances of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 27, 2019.

Fifth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Night Lizard and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s River Bugs, 83.5 points. 3, BoDell Jessen, Altamont, Utah, 78.5. 4, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 76.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 5.0 seconds. 2, Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont., 5.2. 3, Paul Melvin, Paradise, Texas, 9.0. 4, Hank Filippini, Battle Mountain, Nev., 13.4.

Team Roping: (three times)

1, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 6.5 seconds. 2, Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas,

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1 (tie), Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Cat Man Do and Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Just Bugs, 79.5 points. 3, Dusty Hausauer, Dickinson, N.D., 77.5. 4, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 77.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3, Todd Danley, Graham, Texas, 9.7. 4, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 10.2.

Barrel Racing: 1, Carlee Otero, Weatherford, Texas, 16.79 seconds. 2, Sherri Barnes, Pilot Point, Texas, 16.81. 3, Rainy Pratt, Stephenville, Texas, 16.92. 4, Ashley Schafer, Millsap, Texas, 17.01.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Helter Skelter. 2, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 77.5.

Sixth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 77 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Buckle Up. 2, (tie) Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, and Paden Hurst, Cypress, Texas, 74. Tony Barrington, Elko, Nev., 70.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., 4.5 seconds. 2, Hank Filippini, Battle Mountain, Nev., 3, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 5.0 seconds. 4, Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont., 15.2.

Team Roping: 1 (tie), Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas, and Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., and Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 5.6 seconds. 3, Ryne Hutton, Boerne, Texas, and Mickey Gomez, Holland, Texas, 7.5. 4. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas, 12.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (two rides) 1, Louie Brunson, New Underwood, S.D., 79.5 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Hoppity Hop. 2, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 74.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 9.4 seconds. 2, Polo Bacque II, Scott, La., 11.8. 3, Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La., 20.1. 4, Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M., 20.9.

Barrel Racing: 1, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 16.62 seconds. 2, Danyelle Williams, Vale, Ore., 16.89. 3, Hannah Sharon, Dillon, Mont., 16.97. 4, Jodee Miller, Magnolia, Texas, 17.10.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 77 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Black Night.

