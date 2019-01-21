Work ethic drives Texas Tech junior to repeat title at Cowboys of Color Rodeo

Despite the challenge of making a prize-winning barrel racing run at the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Shelby Mayfield has found ways to clinch the title the past two years.

Mayfield, a 19-year-old Texas Tech student who is the daughter of former National Finals Rodeo qualifier Sylvester Mayfield, clinched her second consecutive title in the popular women’s event on Monday afternoon during the 2019 Cowboys of Color Rodeo that was conducted during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Mayfield paced the field with a time of 16.94 seconds and earned a $2,000 check at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum. She completed her run more than a half second faster than second place finisher Brittany Amos, whose horse ran the cloverleaf pattern in 17.53.

Last year, Mayfield clinched the Cowboys of Color barrel racing title with a 16.90.

“This is such a tough arena to run in,” Mayfield said. “To come and make two really good runs is such a relief. I know my horse is working good when I can make two really good runs in this arena.”

Mayfield said she’s relieved when her 11-year-old mare, Jewel, makes a sound, sharp turn around the first of three barrels in the Will Rogers Coliseum Arena. She said she and her horse have to go toward the first barrel at a different angle than usual.

“When you go in, that first barrel is kind of in the middle of the arena,” she said. “I know if I can go in there and hit that first barrel [with a good turn], then I’m going to have a good run. I’ve done that the past two years and I’m really proud of that. I’ve really ran consistently. I’ve hit my spots. She really ran good this year and so I’m really happy with her.”

Mayfield, who is from Clovis, New Mexico, said one of the main reasons Jewel runs barrels so well is because the mare is a sizable and stalwart horse.

“She’s very strong,” Mayfield said. “She’s built really, really big. I make her look like regular size because I’m pretty tall at 5-foot-11. She’s a 15.3 hands horse. She’s really stout built. She could have easily been good on the race track, too. But she excels in the barrel arena. That’s where she really does well.”

Mayfield also thrives on the support of her father, Sylvester, a African-American star competitor who qualified for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Las Vegas-based National Finals Rodeo in 1985 and 1987. The elder Mayfield clinched the tie-down roping title at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo in 1987.

Shelby Mayfield said she’s excited about the fact that both she and her father are prize-winning rodeo competitors.

“He’s always set a really good example for us with being a champion,” she said. “Coming behind him and doing the same things is such an exciting feeling.”

Sylvester Mayfield, 64, said his daughter excels because she has a great work ethic.

“She’s so positive and she works so hard at it,” he said. “You have to work at it and you have to love at it. She’s got a great horse. She trained it herself, a good thing.”

In tie-down roping at the Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Wendell Hearn of Waxahachie clinched the title with a time of 10.4. He’s the son of longtime PRCA roper Cleo Hearn who has been the key organizer of the Cowboys of Color Rodeo.

In steer wrestling, Grady Payne of De Leon finished No. 1 with a 5.3. Cameron McDonald of Stamford claimed the ranch bronc riding title with a 76.

Joe Stover of Emory won the bull riding title. Damien Krushall was the rodeo’s top junior bull rider.