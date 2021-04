Olympics Texas native Tamyra Mensah-Stock became a first-time Olympian after her win Saturday night at the U.S. Wrestling Olympic Team Trials April 04, 2021 03:52 AM

Katy native and former Wayland Baptist national champion wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock earned a trip to the 2021 Olympic Games in Japan after winning her 68 kg class final in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Saturday night at Dickies Arena.