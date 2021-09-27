Dak Prescott to honor Dallas Cowboys fans Monday. They should make it special for him.

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes the field Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, he will make a point to acknowledge the moment as does before every game.

In the past it’s been a homage to his mom, who died of cancer when he was in college at Mississippi State.

Ever since he has made a point to point to the heavens and give thanks and love to the woman who not only gave him life but also the one who provided the foundation and inspiration for his success.

But he admits Monday will be different.

It will be his first game back at AT&T Stadium since suffering a gruesome compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle last October.

The Cowboys opened the season with two road games and both were special moments after everything he had gone through, including undergoing two surgeries and missing the final 11 games of 2020, an arduous rehab and then suffering a shoulder strain in training camp that forced him to miss all of the preseason.

The place. The fans. The moment.

It will be on another level Monday night, especially when you consider the stadium will be at full capacity for the first time since 2019 and an opportunity to take over sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys limited it to 25% capacity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it will be more special just because of the amount of Cowboys fans that will be there versus the away games,” Prescott said. “I mean, obviously the first two they traveled great and felt the energy and felt that, but just knowing that the support that they’ve given me over these past, I guess, going on a year, was important, was something that I felt. And knowing when I run out there once again, whether it’s pregame, whether it’s in a moment within the game, just to be able to see up there and know that after COVID and what we all went through last year, to have them all back, yeah, it will be exciting.

“I’ll take that moment, I’ll be thankful for it, but then flip the mind right back again to the Eagles’ defense and what I have to do to win the game.”

The situation is not lost on running back Ezekiel Elliott, who joined the Cowboys with Prescott as a rookie in 2016. The two are best friends and kindred spirits.

No one knows how much this game means to Prescott more than Elliott.

“First home game with him back in the home stadium. First game with all the fans there. I think everyone’s excited,” Elliott said. “I think everyone’s ready, hyped up for Monday and I’m ready to get in that atmosphere.

“And you guys know Dak. Every time you ask me a question like this I tell you every time he gets a chance to step on the field, he feels blessed and he feels blessed that he can go out there and compete. And I know he’s going to be ready.”

It’s typical of Prescott.

Not only is he the team’s most indispensable player and unquestioned team leader. But he is also selfless, vulnerable, authentic and real.

It was no surprise that Prescott announced a new T-shirt campaign in honor of suicide prevention month on his Instagram account over the weekend.

“I invite you to join us in our mission to champion those who battle mental illness by helping them to realize their lives matter, find their purpose, always know they are not alone and to ask 4 help. Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”

All the proceeds from the sales will benefit @faithfightfinish4, a foundation that was created to battle cancer in honor of his mother. The focus has now shifted to support efforts to prioritize mental health and stop the epidemic of suicide as well.

It should not be lost on anyone that Prescott battled depression in 2020 and lost his brother Jace to suicide in addition to suffering the fractured ankle.

It’s another example of Prescott touching the right chord with his sincerity and authenticity.

Interestingly enough, he is heading into Monday’s game wanting to honor Cowboys fans for their support of him over the last year.

Here’s another idea.

How about Cowboys fans showing up in droves and being the best version of themselves to provide a home-field advantage against the Eagles in this important first division game and home opener in an attempt to honor and appreciate Prescott for what he has endured over the last year?

Take the moment with Prescott on Monday night.

Give back to him what he so selflessly gives.

Mental health challenges do not just disappear. Neither does the pain of the loss of your brother.

Add that on top of the disappointment and despair following the fractured ankle and there is no question that Prescott has been through a lot.

That he has come back seemingly better and more confident than ever speaks to his strength, resolve and work ethic.

Prescott shocked the NFL when he passed for 403 yards and three touchdowns, matching Tom Brady throw for throw, in a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener in his first game back.

He did this despite missing all of training camp and the preseason and having no time with the first team offense.

He then completed 23 of 27 passes for 237 yards while leading the Cowboys to a game-winning field goal in a 20-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But Monday is his first game at home.

It’s the first chance for Cowboys fans to shower him with that agape love that bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things and endures all things.

To him, it will be a special moment.

Make it special for him.