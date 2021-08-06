‘Unbelievable’: Hall of Fame wait finally over for these Dallas Cowboys legends

A dream deferred is not a dream denied.

And a dream realized, no matter the wait, remains a special and awe-inspiring achievement.

Such is the story of former Dallas Cowboys legends Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson, who have finally been immortalized with membership into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Harris was scheduled to be officially enshrined on Saturday along with former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson as members of the Class of 2020.

Pearson goes in on Sunday as a member of the Class of 2021.

It ends a long wait for Harris and Pearson, unquestioned Cowboys legends, who are the last remaining members of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 1970s to gain Hall of Fame status.

Pearson, heartbroken and emotional a year ago when he didn’t get voted in with Harris as part of the 2020 Centennial Class, is just happy and elated to be finally going. He retired in 1983.

“For years it was always, ‘Why aren’t you in the Hall of Fame?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t have an answer for that,’” Pearson said. “I don’t hear that anymore and that’s a good feeling. The whole process has taught me patience. Patience and faith. That is what carried me. You have to keep hoping.

“It’s really the honor of a lifetime. Once you get in you are and you are part of a team you can never get cut from.”

Harris had an even longer wait after retiring in 1979.

The achievement is no less sweet.

“All that long wait made me think that the chances were diminished but all of a sudden when it happens it is unbelievable,” Harris said. “I can’t believe it. It’s an unreal situation for me to think I am going into the NFL Hall of Fame and it’s actually happening.”

Sometimes things don’t turn out the way you want them to but they end up like it should.

That Pearson and Harris are going in together is fitting for their careers and the lore of the Cowboys.

Twenty members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were elected based on their accomplishments with the Cowboys.

For as much as the Cowboys are known for their big-time stars and high draft picks like Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin, the franchise is also famous for unearthing unknown prospects and developing them into difference-making performers.

Harris (Ouachita Baptist) and Pearson (Tulsa) joined the Cowboys as undrafted free agents in 1970 and 1973.

Harris’ 10-year career included six Pro Bowl selections and two Super Bowl titles. Only five players in Cowboys history have been selected to more Pro Bowls than Harris.

Nicknamed “Crash” for his hard hits, Harris participated in five Super Bowls. He is one of 13 players in NFL history to have played in five Super Bowls.

Pearson played 11 seasons for the Cowboys. He was the all-time franchise leader in catches (489) and receiving yards (7,822) when was forced to retire following the 1983 due to a car accident.

Nicknamed Mr. Clutch, Pearson was an integral part of some of the most iconic plays in franchise history.

Most notable was the 50-yard “Hail Mary” reception from Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach to lift the Cowboys to a 17-14 win at the Minnesota Vikings in the 1975 NFC divisional round game.

Pearson made “the 88 club” legendary in Dallas. It followed with Michael Irvin, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007; Dez Bryant, the team’s all-time leader in touchdown catches; and CeeDee Lamb, whose 74 catches last season broke the team rookie reception record.

His iconic status is now complete.

But Harris put it all in perspective when he talked about wishing his late father was here to see him finally be inducted.

Harris’ father O.J. “Buddy” Harris” on his way to a successful college football career at Ouachita Baptist when he chose to join the Army as a World War II fighter pilot.

During a medical exam at 24, Buddy Harris was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which immediately ended his aviation career. Buddy would eventually lose his sight and pass away from complications of diabetes.

“I would like to have him see this,” an emotional Harris said. “He was a tough guy. He crashed in the ocean [in World World War II] and survived two days on a life raft. He was going to be a jet test pilot at the end of the war. He was excited about it. They gave him a physical and found out he had diabetes and washed him out of the service. He never flew again.

“He lost his dream. I got mine.”