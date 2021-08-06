Micah Parsons’ play good omen in confidence-boosting effort of Dallas Cowboys defense

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Israel Mukuamu breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Thursday night in Canton, Ohio. AP

As preseason debuts go, the Dallas Cowboys overhauled defense had a decent night. The performance was far more effective than what fans had to endure last season.

And the team’s first-round draft pick, linebacker Micah Parsons, got a trip close to home where his family could make a short trip to come see him play.

Aside from an early gift fumble recovery by Parsons on a botched snap, there few defensive highlights in the Cowboys’ 16-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday night.

But Parsons, who grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and played at Penn State before being drafted 12th overall by the Cowboys, is going to be a difference-maker on the team’s revamped defense. And he sees how the game started as a good omen.

“I actually had a fumble recovery my first game in college so I like the trend that is going on here,” Parsons said.

Parsons, who hadn’t played in an official game since the end of the 2019 season due to COVID concerns, said it was great to have the support.

“It was good to see my mom and dad in the stands for the first game,” he said. “It was exciting. It was also a relief [to finally play again]. It’s a blessing to be out there and get back into a football rhythm.”

Parsons said he believes he can make an impact on the Cowboys defense, and he added he was disappointed he played only two series.

The Cowboys held five defensive starters out of the game including defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Jordan Lewis and safety Donavon Wilson.

All but Lawrence are expected get snaps in Saturday’s dual practice against the Los Angeles Rams..

“The Rams practice being so close is part of our thinking on how we played guys,” coach Mike McCarthy said.

And while the unit did not give the impression that it was much improved from last year’s defense that gave up the most points in franchise history and the second-most yards and rushing ever, it continued to lay the foundation that new coordinator Dan Quinn has been building in training camp.

The Cowboys allowed just 250 yards to the Steelers offense and only 5-of-13 conversion on third down. Even more encouraging, the Steelers rushed for just 76 yards on 30 carries.

The Cowboys defense was also put in some unfavorable situations by an interception by quarterback Ben DiNucci, a 36-yard punt return and a failed conversion on a fourth-and-1 on its own 32.

“I am more about building on what we are able to accomplish,” McCarthy said. “I felt good about our operation the first time out. The communication was good. We got more to offer. I thought we took the first step we needed to take.”

That was definitely true for Parsons.

He said he wasn’t nervous in his first pro game. He credits the work he has gotten done in training camp for being prepared and ready to play.

“They are telling me slow down, but I am ready to go right now,” Parsons said. “I definitely believe I can make a big contribution.”