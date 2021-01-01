From the despair of losing Dak Prescott, Cowboys are on the brink of a division title

Let Jerry Jones tell it, he never lost faith in his team’s ability to make something of what appeared to be a lost season.

Not when they were 2-7 and riding a four-game losing streak.

And not when they were 3-9 and still in last place a month ago.

The loquacious and seasoned Dallas Cowboys owner had seen and been through too much in his lifetime to give up.

He also had the benefit of knowing that the Cowboys weren’t alone in their struggles in the NFC East.

So he is not surprised the Cowboys are heading into the final game of the regular season riding a three-game winning streak and needing a win against the New York Giants, and the Washington Football Team to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles to win the division and make the playoffs after their dismal start.

He also believes it will happen.

“We have a chance. Now, this is a tough spot we’re in here. We got to win, and we got to count on Washington losing, and that’s a tough spot,” Jones said. “Can that happen? Absolutely.”

“I’ll tell you this,” Jones continued. “Whether it’s football or outside football, other areas, I have had hit narrower holes to win. I have had to go against longer odds. Have I ever fallen on my you-know-what? Yeah, but I have hit tighter spots and had success. So, yes, I thought we could do it.”

Jones certainly has the benefit of hindsight and the giddy feeling of knowing the Cowboys are heading into New York riding a three-game winning streak and playing their best football of the season following their finest performance of the season in a 37-17 victory against the Eagles.

They have an opportunity to ring in the New Year with a playoff berth, and game that the Cowboys would host next weekend.

It would be a fairy-tale ending to a season that many thought went up in flames in their first meeting against the Giants, back on Oct. 11 when quarterback Dak Prescott was writhing in pain on the turf at AT&T Stadium with a gruesome compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

Sure, backup Andy Dalton rallied the Cowboys to a 27-24 victory that day, but the outlook for the rest of the season looked bleak.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott said he will never forget the feelings he had while seeing Prescott down on the field and then being carted off with tears streaming down his face.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said it was an emotional challenge for everyone involved when you lose your starting quarterback and the unquestioned leader of the team.

“Those are never good moments as a head coach,” McCarthy said he recalled thinking while walking on the field following the injury. “I think just based on the reaction of the players around him, I knew it was of a serious nature. You never want to see one of your players go down, but the thing I’ll always remember is the impact everyone on the field had that day.

“Players, coaches, support staff at the stadium — I don’t recall ever seeing that many players and coaches come off an opponent sideline.”

Receiver Michael Gallup still can’t put into words how he was feeling. All he knows is that “it cut him deep.”

And it’s something the Cowboys have refused to relive as they have watched tape of the first game during preparations for Sunday’s rematch. “The play didn’t get watched, it didn’t get played,” Gallup said. “No one wants to see that. No one wants to remember it. It never came up in any of the meetings.”

The Cowboys followed the Giants game with four straight losses, including a stretch of three straight games with different quarterbacks, due in part to Dalton missing two games with a concussion and COVID-19.

No one outside of the Cowboys locker room was giving them a chance to revive their season once they dropped to 2-7, or when they were 3-9 following back-to-back blowout losses to Washington and Baltimore.

So a four-game winning streak to end the season would be a fitting bookend to the four-game losing streak the Cowboys went on after the devastating Prescott injury.

Gallup said the best way the Cowboys can honor Prescott is to continue their late-season momentum with a victory against the Giants and put themselves in position to take advantage of a possible Washington loss with a trip to the playoffs as one of the unlikeliest teams to ever secure a division title.