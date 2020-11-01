Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Dallas Cowboys can’t keep pace in 23-9 loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs (27) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass by Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz in the end zone during the first half of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia

Not only did the Dallas Cowboys have the will to put off the seemingly improbable Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field but this seemingly downtrodden team also brought some moxie to the field for the first time in two weeks.

Ultimately, the skill proved to be lacking with rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci at the helm in a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, extending the Cowboys (2-6) losing streak to three games.

Philadelphia (3-4-1) remains in first place in the NFC East and the Cowboys have now gone eight quarters without a touchdown.

But unlike the past previous blowout losses of 38-10 and 25-3 to Arizona and Washington, the Cowboys showed some fight, one week after not lifting a finger to defend concussed quarterback Andy Dalton following an illegal hit.

The game was decided when DiNucci, who became the 14th rookie to start a game in team history, was sacked and stripped by T.J. Edwards. Safety Rodney McCloud picked it up and returned it 53 yards to the end zone with 5:18 left in the game.

It marked the seventh straight game that the Cowboys suffered a double-digit loss, but their much-maligned defense did force four turnovers — including two interceptions by rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs — one more than in their first seven game combined.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who had two fumbles and two interceptions, tossed touchdown passes of two and nine yards to former TCU receiver Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham.

They Cowboys at the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) next Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

