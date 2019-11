Dallas Cowboys Amari Cooper reacts to running Ezekiel Elliott twice from 11-yard line in final 1:33 November 11, 2019 01:07 AM

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper defended the play-calling late Sunday night. The Cowboys rushed Ezekiel Elliott on 2nd and 2 from the 11 for no yards and 3 and 2 for a three-yard loss and failed on a fourth down pass.