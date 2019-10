Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott defends Cowboys’ coach Jason Garrett: ‘He knows how to lead a team, we’ve all got his back in this locker room’ October 17, 2019 03:46 PM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said head coach Jason Garrett's demeanor has remained the same after losing three consecutive games. "He knows how to lead a team, and as I've said before we've all got his back in this locker room."