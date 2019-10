Dallas Cowboys Former Packer Randall Cobb on playing old team, getting Gallup back and whether Dez actually caught it October 02, 2019 05:26 PM

Dallas Cowboys receiver Randall Cobb plays against his old team the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Cobb discussed getting Michael Gallup back from injury and whether Dez Bryant's catch in the 2016 divsional playoff was, in fact, a catch. (It was.)