Dallas Cowboys Jason Witten on Dak staying cool in the huddle, endorsement deals and spicy nuggets: ‘Sure his agents are working to get a deal done’ September 26, 2019 04:40 PM

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Dak Prescott does a good job of staying cool in the huddle, including talking about spicy nuggets. Witten said Prescott's agents are probably already working on an endorsement deal with Wendy's.