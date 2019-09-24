Dallas Cowboys
Salty Troy Aikman didn’t care for this comparison to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
Former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman has shown an edgier side on Twitter in recent weeks.
Last month, he crushed Fox Sports colleague Doug Gottlieb after a terrible take following former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.
On Monday night, Aikman snapped at a Twitter comparison between the first 20 starts of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career and Aikman’s.
Aikman was part of a dreadful Cowboys team at the start of his career, but ended up winning three Super Bowls with Dallas.
That Super Bowl success was part of Aikman’s response to the Mahomes comparison.
Here is the exchange with The Athletic:
It’s worth noting that Super Bowl LIV in Miami will be carried by Fox Sports, which means Aikman (and Joe Buck) should be calling the game.
Anyway, the responses to Aikman’s tweet were interesting.
Here is the response from Giants receiver Golden Tate:
Former NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury tweeted this meme:
Ex-NFL lineman Rich Ohrnberger shared this:
This is what former Kansas City Star sports columnist Joe Posnanski noted:
Here are some of the other responses:
