Dallas Cowboys

Live updates: Oklahoma State Cowboys go for fifth consecutive win over Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) makes a catch over Tulsa safety Brandon Johnson (8) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) makes a catch over Tulsa safety Brandon Johnson (8) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule AP

The Texas Longhorns open their Big 12 Conference slate against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial

The game will be telecast on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW).

The Cowboys beat the Horns 38-35 in Stillwater in 2018. Texas leads the all-time series 24-9.

But OSU has beaten the Longhorns the past four years and the past five meetings in Austin. The last time Texas beat OSU was 28-7 in 2014 in Stillwater.

The No. 12 Horns (2-1) are coming off a 48-13 win against Rice. The Cowboys (3-0) have beaten Oregon State, McNeese State and Tulsa.

Follow all of the action right here, including news, scores and updates from the Longhorns reporters on the scene.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  