SEC dominance remains top heavy, as opening week shows us once again

Scenes from “College Gameday” in Fort Worth Thousands of college football fans packed into Sundance Square Saturday for ESPN's "College Gameday," which was highlighting the match-up between the Auburn Tigers and the Oregon Ducks. Fans of other teams held up signs to highlight their schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thousands of college football fans packed into Sundance Square Saturday for ESPN's "College Gameday," which was highlighting the match-up between the Auburn Tigers and the Oregon Ducks. Fans of other teams held up signs to highlight their schools.

It wasn’t just that the Oregon Ducks looked like they were a faster, bigger and stronger football team than the Auburn Tigers.

It’s that they actually were all of that and more against the No. 16 Tigers, one of the Southeastern Conference heavyweights and a team that played for the national championship six years ago.

But in the second half, the Tigers woke up and flexed their muscle. Freshman quarterback Bo Nix’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds remaining lifted Auburn over No. 11 Oregon 27-21 Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 60,662 at AT&T Stadium. The Ducks, who had the led the entire game until the final moments, had a chance to win it on the final play but Justin Herbert’s pass sailed out of the back of the end zone.

After being outplayed for much of the first half, Auburn finished with more first downs (22 to 17) and total yards (383 to 332). The Tigers’ last-second win cut the edge a bit off what could have been another dent in the SEC armor.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After the first full day of the 2019 college football season, the SEC’s dominance on the national landscape could be showing signs of waning.

The SEC went 8-4 in the opening week of play, including last week’s Florida win over Miami and not including No. 3 Georgia beating conference foe Vanderbilt.

For the SEC, 8-4 ain’t so nifty, especially considering some of the opponents.

Missouri lost to Wyoming in Laramie. Um, the Cowboys went 6-6 last season.

Memphis beat Ole Miss 15-10; North Carolina and Mack Brown beat South Carolina for the first time since 1991; and the biggest crotch kick of the day for the SEC was Georgia State beating Tennessee in Knoxville 38-30.

Sure, the Vols haven’t been good since Davy Crocket left for the Alamo, but come on.

It could have been worse, too. Arkansas held off Portland State to win 20-13 in Fayetteville.

Yes, the top of the SEC did what it usually does. It blew out its opponents, including No. 2 Alabama’s pummeling of Duke and No. 6 LSU beating up on FCS Georgia Southern.

By comparison, the Big 12 went 9-0 with No. 4 Oklahoma set to play Houston on Sunday.

SHARE COPY LINK ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis said likes that there are a lot of fans bases in the area that come out to check out the show.