PHOTOS: Final day of Dallas Cowboys minicamp, June 13, 2019

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) scowls down the sideline during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb runs the ball during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mike White (3) scrambles out of the backfield during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches the final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (7) hands the ball to rookie running back Tony Pollard (36) during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Offensive linemen go through snap drills during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Offensive linemen go through drills during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safety Jameill Showers (28) and cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) go for the ball during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach Kris Richard gets past cornerback Chris Westry (39) during secondary drills at the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chris Westry (39) attempts to dislodge the ball from passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach Kris Richard during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Reggie Davis (11) runs into the awaiting arms of safety Xavier Woods (25) during kick return drills during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) leaves the field after the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leaves the field after the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (7) spikes the ball to stop the clock during drills at the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) goes over the head of cornerback Anthony Brown (30) for a catch during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to rookie running back Tony Pollard (36) during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) catches a pass in the end zone during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball to rookie running back Tony Pollard (36) during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gives instructions during a play during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second teams offense during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) talks to the defense on the sidelines during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (7) throws passes to a sideline target during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) talks with assistant director of college scouting Chris Hall on the sidelines during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) kicks the ball during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) tries to make a point with running backs coach Gary Brown during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) catches a pass during the Dallas Cowboys final minicamp before spring training at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back fakes a handoff then passes during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
