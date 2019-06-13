PHOTOS: Dallas Cowboys minicamp Day 2, June 13, 2019

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (62) and Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams (52) go through lineman drills during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) practices ball placement for point after and field goals during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes the ball 60 yards to the end zone after the catch during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) and other linemen watch the first team run plays during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mike White (3) throws to the sidelines during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) and defensive end Robert Quinn (58) head to the sidelines after drills during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach Kris Richard gives some praise for cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) after good defensive play during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (16) and safety Darian Thompson (23) work on blocking drills during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys coaches interfered all day and tried to break players concentration like running back Mike Weber (40) during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach Kris Richard watches as cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) and safety Donovan Wilson (37) go through drills meant to dislodge a ball during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Treston Decoud (34) snags a ball before it hits the turf during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) and defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) share a moment on the field during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safety George Iloka (20) works through stretches during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safeties Donovan Wilson (37) and Darian Thompson work through stretches at the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebackers Sean Lee (50) and Chris Covington (59) talk during stretches at the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (7) takes the second team through plays during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett talks with quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys corner back Michael Jackson (33) looks to passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach Kris Richard for instructions during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator & defensive line coach Rod Marinelli coaches rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) on the sidelines during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Ben Bloom reacts to defensive play during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys punter Kasey Redfern (1) pretend kicks as punter Chris Jones (6) holds during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) takes a ball to the sidelines during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) goes through warmups before the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Reggie Davis (11) catches a pass and turns upfield during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Former Dallas Cowboys great, wide receiver, Michael Irvin talks with tight end Jason Witten (82) and linebacker Sean Lee (50) on the sidelines during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back fakes a handoff then passes during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods (25) attempts to get past cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) and his blocking pad during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safety Darian Thompson (23) catches a pass during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Marc Colombo watch as tackles Cameron Fleming (75) and Mitch Hyatt (65) practice blocking techniques during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) grabs a pass before running through a gauntlet of coaches and pads during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) goes through warmups before the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna, center, prepare to throw passes as quarterback Mike White (3) looks on during drills at the team’s NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
