PHOTOS: Dallas Cowboys OTA practice, June 5, 2019

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jon’vea Johnson grabs a punt in the end zone during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Darius Jackson (26) cuts up the middle during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) calls defensive plays during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys tackles Jake Campos (63) and Mitch Hyatt go through line drills during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) escapes the backfield during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Darius Jackson (26) cuts around the left side during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Cooper Rush (7) and Dak Prescott (4) go through passing drills during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Andrew Dowell (45) gets in some sled work during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) launches one downfield with quarterback Mike White (3) observing after OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) leaves the field after OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (76) goes through stretches after OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) goes through stretches after OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett runs with the team at the conclusion of OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys center Adam Redmond (61) and defensive end Kerry Hyder (62) take on Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebackers Chris Covington (59), Leighton Vander Esch (55), Jaylon Smith (54) and Sean Lee (50) watch the Cowboys go through offensive drills during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
A Dallas Cowboys athletic trainer intern checks to see if anyone needs a towel or water during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Joe Jackson (56) gets some one-on-one coaching from defensive tackles coach Leon Lett during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) helps safety Jameill Showers (28) up after an incomplete pass during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) puts pressure on the quarterback during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured by defensive end Robert Quinn (58) during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach Kris Richard jokes around with linebacker Joe Thomas (48) on the sidelines during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) watches activities on the sidelines during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) and tight end Jason Witten (82) talk with coaches on the sidelines during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safety Darian Thompson and cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29)break up a pass intended for rookie wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (16) during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett works with players during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) talks with safety Jeff Heath (38) on the sidelines during drills at OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
